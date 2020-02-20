Jackets Ready to Host Ohio State

PARKING INFORMATION Parking for this weekend’s games is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

TOP STORYLINES



• No. 19 Georgia Tech comes off a thrilling come-from-behind victory in the midweek at in-state foe Georgia Southern to host Ohio State on Feb. 21-23 at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• The 19th-ranked Yellow Jackets trailed 3-2 going into the ninth on Tuesday and rallied to win 4-3 thanks to two runs in the top half.

• Youth has shined early for Tech as they’ve gotten substantial contributions out of its freshmen through four games.

• Last week, Tech showcased the first-ever all-freshman battery to start on Opening Day with RHP Zach Maxwell and catcher Jake Holland. The two worked to allow just one hit over 4.0 innings en route to blanking St. Peter’s 6-0.

• At the plate, Michael Guldberg continued his assault offensively from a year ago, leading the ACC with a .571 average off eight hits, three doubles and three RBI. He also has failed to strikeout and drawn one walk.

• Also hitting .300 early on is freshman Andrew Jenkins (.364) while junior Luke Waddell has hit .357 out of leadoff and redshirt senior Jackson Webb has hit .300.

• Maxwell will once again draw the start this weekend, pitching Sunday, while RHP Jonathan Hughes and RHP Cort Roedig move up to Friday and Saturday, respectively.

• Also pitching well out of the bullpen for Tech this weekend was freshmen RHP Brody Westbrooks, LHP Dalton Smith, RHP Jackson Arnold and redshirt junior RHP Andy Archer.

• Smith won the decision victory on Opening Day, before keeping his 0.00 ERA with 3.1 clutch innings without an earned run on Tuesday.

• Archer worked to a career-long four-inning save, punching out a career-high seven batters in his return to the mound from injury.

• In addition to the surplus of seasoned veterans, Georgia Tech also brings in a host of talent from the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, according to Perfect Game.

• This is the first meeting between Georgia Tech and Ohio State since 2013 as the teams have faced off 23 times all-time. Tech has won 7 of the 10 and is 12-3 at home against the Buckeyes.

• Tech head coach Danny Hall will face his former Kent State player in Greg Beals, current head coach of the Buckeyes.

• Beals played for Hall from 1989-91 at Kent State.

• Beals is one of seven former assistant coaches or players for Hall that are currently Division I head coaches or assistant head coaches.

• Hall spent six seasons at Kent State (1988-1993) prior to becoming Georgia Tech’s skipper.

• He amassed a 208-117 (.640) record with the Golden Flashes and led them to back-to-back MAC Championships and NCAA Regional bids, earning two MAC Coach of the Year honors (1992, 1993).