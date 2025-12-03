Jackets Ready for Indoor Track & Field Opener

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams will begin the 2025-26 campaign with the Clemson Opener on Friday in the first of seven indoor regular season meets.

Clemson Opener

Friday, December 5

Full Schedule

Track Events Begin at 11:20 a.m.

Field Events Begin at 10 a.m.

Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex

Heat Sheets

Live Results

Track Entries: McKenzie Blackledge, Ava Coffey, Sophia D’Elena, Ian Johnson, Kendall Johnson, Aaron Jones, Kamren Kennedy, Sidney McReynolds, Kennedy Myers, Sarah Noel, Jade Ofotan, Sophia Richard, Caden Terrell, Alexis Wingenbach

Field Entries: Kelsey Chambers, Charlie Crowder, Tahir Hines, Aseye Srigboh, Adaora Tagbo

The field events will begin at 10 a.m. with five sessions throughout the day before a full slate of 28 track races begin at 11:20 a.m.

Tech opens its track season at Clemson for a fifth-consecutive year following a multi-podium performance in last season’s opening meet. John Watkins won the triple jump event at 15.51m with Ameia Wilson earning second in the long jump. On the track, Parker Buchheit and Winston DeCuir III finished 2-3 in the 600m event with Sarah Noel placed third in the 400m.

The women’s squad features 20 returners with eight freshmen and two upperclassmen set to make their collegiate track and field debuts. The men’s team is made up of 19 returners with freshman Wyatt Windham as the lone newcomer.

