Jackets Ranked in ITA Preseason Poll

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis placed two doubles team in the ITA National Preseason Rankings announced on Tuesday. Three returners and one newcomer represent the Yellow Jackets in the preseason poll.

The newly formed doubles duo of Nate Bonetto and Gabriele Brancatelli sit at No. 42 in the poll, while Richard Biagiotti and Krish Arora come in at No. 56.

A senior, Brancatelli posted a 10-5 overall doubles record a season ago, going 4-2 in dual match action. Bonetto, a transfer from Florida, joined the Tech squad this summer. As a Gator, Bonetto went 16-16 overall in doubles action as a junior last season. Bonetto holds a 53-34 career doubles record across three seasons at Florida.

As a doubles team, Biagiotti and Arora went 1-1 last season, with a win in the match against Mercer and a loss against a duo from No. 48 North Carolina. Overall, Arora posted a 12-10 doubles record in dual matches, while Biagiotti went 8-11 in dual match play.

2024 ITA Preseason Rankings

Doubles

No. 42 – Nate Bonetto/Gabriele Brancatelli

No. 56 – Richard Biagiotti/Krish Arora

