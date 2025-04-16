Jackets Fall to Louisville in First Round of ACC Championships

CARY, N.C. – The Yellow Jackets dropped their first round match of the ACC Championships, falling to Louisville 4-2.

Louisville struck first in doubles, claiming court one 6-3, with Louisville’s Andre Steinbach and Kosuke Nakanishi defeating Tech’s Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini. The Cardinals closed out doubles with a 6-1 win from Natan Rodrigues and Hamza El Amine over Gabriele Brancatelli and Krish Arora.

In singles, Miguel Avendano put Louisville up 2-0 following a straight set win over Carlini, 6-1, 6-2.

The Cardinals extended their lead to 3-0 following a 6-3, 6-2 win from Kosuke Nakanishi over Richard Biagiotti.

Christophe Clement put Tech on the board with a straight set win over Steinbach, winning 6-2, 7-5.

Brancatelli put the match at 3-2 following a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) win from the number two spot, defeating Louisville’s Will Mayew.

Louisville closed out the match with a 7-5, 6-4 win from Rodrigues over Bonetto.

Louisville 4, Georgia Tech 2

Singles

Natan Rodrigues (LOU) def. #118 Nate Bonetto (GT) 7-5, 6-4 Gabriele Brancatelli (GT) def. #81 Will Mayew (LOU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) #102 Christophe Clement (GT) def. Andre Steinbach (LOU) 6-2, 7-5 Miguel Avendano (LOU) def. Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-1, 6-2 Kosuke Nakanishi (LOU) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-3, 6-2 Robert Bauer (GT) vs. Hamza El Amine (LOU) 7-5, 1-6, 0-3, unfinished

Doubles

Andre Steinbach/Kosuke Nakanishi (LOU) def. #13 Nate Bonetto/Gianluca Carlini (GT) 6-3 Natan Rodrigues/Hamza El Amine (LOU) def. Gabriele Brancatelli/Krish Arora (GT) 6-1 Christophe Clement/Richard Biagiotti (GT) vs. Will Mayew/Miguel Avendano (LOU) 4-3, unfinished

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com