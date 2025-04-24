Bonetto, Carlini Earn All-ACC Doubles Honors

THE FLATS – After a strong season as a newly formed doubles team, Georgia Tech’s duo of Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference Doubles third-team honors on Thursday, as the league announced the full list of postseason honorees.
Both newcomers to The Flats this season, Bonetto, a senior from Bend, Ore., and Carlini, a freshman from Grosseto, Italy, racked up 18 overall wins as a doubles team, with 12 of them coming in dual match play. The pairing also has three wins over ranked opponents, highlighted by a top 10 win over Florida State, and six wins in ACC play.
The doubles pair broke into the Intercollegiate Tennis Association national doubles rankings early in the season and has been a steady presence in the rankings ever since. The duo, which climbed as high as No. 11 in April, has been a top-25 ranked doubles team since February. The senior and freshman duo currently sit at No. 17 in the latest ITA rankings.
Bonetto and Carlini claimed five wins from the number one spot this season and boasted an impressive 7-1 record when competing at the number two position this season.
Notre Dame’s Sebastian Dominko was named the ACC Player of the Year, while Rafael Jódar of Virginia was tabbed the ACC Freshman of the Year. Tony Bresky picked up ACC Coach of the Year honors.
All-ACC Singles
First Team
Carl Emil Overbeck, Sr., California
Corey Craig, Jr., Florida State
Sebastian Dominko, Jr., Notre Dame ***
Samir Banerjee, Jr., Stanford
Rafael Jódar, Fr., Virginia
DK Suresh Ekambaram, Jr., Wake Forest **
Second Team
Pedro Rodenas, Jr., Duke ***
Jamie Connel, Sr., Florida State **
Martin Katz, Sr., Miami
Braden Shick, Sr., NC State **
Dylan Dietrich, So., Virginia **
Stefan Dostanic, Gr., Wake Forest
Third Team
Noa Vukadin, So., Clemson
Cooper Williams, So., Duke
Martin Borisiouk, Jr., NC State
Luca Staeheli, Sr., NC State ***
Trevor Svajda, So., SMU
Max Basing, Sr., Stanford
All-ACC Doubles
First Team
Theo Winegar & Cooper Williams, Duke
Braden Shick & Fons Van Sambeek, NC State
DK Suresh Ekambaram & Charlie Robertson, Wake Forest
Second Team
Noa Vukadin & Max Smith, Clemson
Alex Bulte & Youcef Rihane, Florida State
Sebastian Dominko & Chase Thompson, Notre Dame
Third Team
Carl Emil Overbeck & Theo Dean, California
Nate Bonetto & Gianluca Carlini, Georgia Tech
Luciano Tacchi & Luca Pow, Wake Forest
*Denotes number of career All-ACC honors (singles)
