Bonetto, Carlini Earn All-ACC Doubles Honors

THE FLATS – After a strong season as a newly formed doubles team, Georgia Tech’s duo of Nate Bonetto and Gianluca Carlini earned All-Atlantic Coast Conference Doubles third-team honors on Thursday, as the league announced the full list of postseason honorees.

Both newcomers to The Flats this season, Bonetto, a senior from Bend, Ore., and Carlini, a freshman from Grosseto, Italy, racked up 18 overall wins as a doubles team, with 12 of them coming in dual match play. The pairing also has three wins over ranked opponents, highlighted by a top 10 win over Florida State, and six wins in ACC play.

The doubles pair broke into the Intercollegiate Tennis Association national doubles rankings early in the season and has been a steady presence in the rankings ever since. The duo, which climbed as high as No. 11 in April, has been a top-25 ranked doubles team since February. The senior and freshman duo currently sit at No. 17 in the latest ITA rankings.

Bonetto and Carlini claimed five wins from the number one spot this season and boasted an impressive 7-1 record when competing at the number two position this season.

Notre Dame’s Sebastian Dominko was named the ACC Player of the Year, while Rafael Jódar of Virginia was tabbed the ACC Freshman of the Year. Tony Bresky picked up ACC Coach of the Year honors.