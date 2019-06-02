Open search form
Jackets Rally Past Coastal Carolina

Box Score (.pdf) | Postgame Quotes

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech baseball scored five runs in in the seventh inning to complete the comeback over Coastal Carolina, 10-8, to stay alive in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

The Yellow Jackets (43-18) used four hits from Luke Waddell, three hits from Tristin English and two hits apiece from Kyle McCann and Colin Hall. Hall’s ninth-inning home run added the insurance to the game as English came in for a three-inning save, entering with bases-loaded in the seventh.

The Chanticleers (36-26-1) got three multi-hit performances, led by Zach Biermann’s two hits and two RBI.

Tech’s RHP Jonathan Hughes (9-2) got the win with 2.2 innings of one-run work to settle the game back for the Jackets, while Jay Causey (1-1) took the lose.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets turn around and play Auburn at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3 and WREK 91.1 FM.

