Jackets Prepped for Road Matches at No. 3 Virginia and No. 36 Virginia Tech

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis will be on the road this weekend with matches schedule at No. 3 Virginia and No. 36 Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets (8-5, 2-3 ACC) are currently rated as the No. 45 program in the nation according to the latest Oracle ITA Division I Men’s Team Rankings.

Redshirt freshman Andres Martin remains the Jackets lone ranked singles player at No. 59. Redshirt sophomore Pablo Schelcher & redshirt freshman Marcus McDaniel are the No, 31 ranked duos tandem, while Martin and classmate Keshav Chopra are slotted at No. 41.

McDaniel sports an impressive 10-2 dual match singles record heading into the weekend. Martin is 9-3 in dual match singles and is on a three game win streak. in dual match doubles Martin is 9-2 and is undefeated at 3-0 in ACC games. Overall, Georgia Tech has earned a .667 win-percentage (46-23) dual match singles record. The Jackets are 12-1 on court two. True freshman Chen Dong and Martin are 5-0 when paired together, including a 3-0 showing in ACC play.

The Yellow Jackets went 2-0 last weekend with a 4-1 win against Clemson and a 7-0 sweep of Georgia Southern.

For Friday’s match in Charlottesville live scoring and video will be available through links here. The Cavaliers (11-2, 5-0 ACC) are fresh off two sweeps, a 7-0 win against Miami and a 4-0 victory versus Florida State. Virginia is 37-12 all-time against the Yellow Jackets. UVA has won the last 18 meetings. Georgia Tech’s last victory in the series came in 2002.

Tech’s match up with the Hokies on Sunday will have live streaming and scoring provided here. Virginia Tech (7-4, 3-2 ACC) has won two straight contests over Miami and Florida State. They will face Clemson on Friday before taking on the Jackets. The Hokies hold an 11-9 all-time series lead over the Yellow Jackets.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund