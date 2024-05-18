Jackets Prepped for NCAA Championships

Open search form
THE FLATS – Andres Martin, Keshav Chopra and Marcus McDaniel will represent the Georgia Tech men’s tennis team this week at the NCAA Men’s Singles and Doubles Championships at the USTA National Campus in Stillwater, Okla. Martin will begin competition on Monday, May 20 with the round of 64 singles. 

Martin is set to begin singles competition against VCU’s Matisse Bobichon.   

On Tuesday, May 21 the doubles competition will begin, Chopra and McDaniel will open the round of 32 doubles against Oklahoma State’s Isaac Becroft and Tyler Zink. 

  

The entirety of the national championships will continue until Saturday, May 25. 

  

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS INFO 

LIVE STREAM: Click Here 

CHAMPIONSHIPS CENTRAL: Click Here 

  

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS SCHEDULE 

Monday, May 20: Round of 64 Singles 

Tuesday, May 21: Round of 32, Singles & Doubles 

Wednesday, May 22: Round of 16 Singles, & Doubles 

Thursday, May 23: Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals 

Friday, May 24: Singles & Doubles Semifinals 

Saturday, May 25: Singles & Doubles Championships 

