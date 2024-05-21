Jackets Prepped for NCAA East Prelims

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field teams will have 13 athletes that will compete at the NCAA East Preliminaries in Lexington, Kentucky to earn their spots for the national championships.

The four-day meet will begin on Wednesday, May 21 and last until Saturday, May 25 with alternating days of competition for men and women. Cameron O’Neal will kick off the first day with the men’s long jump at 5 p.m.

Georgia Tech athletes competing at the NCAA East Preliminaries: Helena Lindsay (3000m SC, 11th), Cameron O’Neal (Long Jump, 17th), Ameia Wilson (Long Jump, 16th), Grace Driskill (3000m SC, 19th), Lydia Troupe (400H, 23rd), Mary Brady (5,000m, 21th), Billy Carlton (3000m SC, 37st), Jamerson Miller – Sidney McReynolds – Caden Terrell and Winston DeCuir III (4x400m relay, 23rd), Anna Witherspoon (100M H ,45 th) and John Higinbotham (3000m SC, 45 th).

COMPETITION SCHEDULE

Wednesday, May 22: Men’s Long Jump (First Round, 5 p.m.)

Thursday, May 23: Women’s 100m Hurdles (First Round, 6 p.m.), Women’s Long Jump (First Round, 6 p.m.), Women’s 400m Hurdles (First Round, 8:20 p.m.)

Friday, May 24: Men’s 3000m SC (Semifinal, 5:40 p.m.),Men’s 4X400 Relay (Semifinal, 8:45 p.m.)

Saturday, May 27: Women’s 3000m SC (Semifinal, 5:40 p.m.), Women’s 100m Hurdles (Quarterfinals, 6:15 p.m.), Women’s 5000m (Semifinals, 8:10 p.m.)