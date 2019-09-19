Jackets Preparing for the Battle in Beantown

Live Results

THE FLATS – Coming off their sweep of the Bulldog Invite, Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams prepare for their second meet of the season on Friday, as they travel to Jamaica Plains, Mass. for the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown, hosted by Boston College.

The meet begins with the women’s 5K at 3 p.m., followed by the men’s 8K at 3:30 p.m. The combined 5K begins at 4:15 p.m. The Jackets will be one of 21 schools competing.

The Tech women, ranked No. 29 in this week’s National Coaches Poll released by the USTFCCCA, face two other teams in the top-30, No. 25 Dartmouth and No. 27 Syracuse. They’ll be led by Nicole Fegans, who was the top finisher for the women at the Bulldog Invite, along with fellow top-5 finishers Liz Galarza and Kim Hallowes.

The men, ranked No. 5 in the south region, will be led by Avery Bartlett, who finished first overall at the Bulldog Invite, as well as Braeden Collins and James Cragin, who earned top-5 finishes. The men will also face a number of ranked squads, including No. 3 Washington, No. 13 Syracuse and No. 21 Arkansas.

