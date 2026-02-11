Jackets Prepare for Tiger Paw Invitational

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s track and field teams return to Clemson for the two-day Tiger Paw Invitational starting on Friday. This marks the final indoor meet of the regular season.

Tiger Paw Invitational

The meet will start at 10 a.m. with the men’s weight throw opening the field events on Friday before the running events at 11 a.m. Saturday’s field events will begin at 9 a.m. with the track races beginning with the 800m run at noon.

Tech enjoyed a strong weekend at the Bob Pollock Invitational, setting three top-five program performances on the final day of competition. Gracie Marston and Lottie Chappell crossed the line within two tenths of one another and recorded the fourth-and-fifth-fastest 800m performances for Tech. Taylor Wade’s 3000m time of 8:02.33 earned himself a podium-finish in third place and the fifth-fastest time in program history.

The Jackets enter the final indoor meet with 12 ACC standard marks and six top-five program performances through four meets. Adaora Tagbo leads the squad with four marks set in the women’s triple jump, her best distance coming in the latest competition at 12.50m.

Tahir Hines also set multiple conference standards with three marks in the men’s weight throw, his longest throw at Vanderbilt flew 19.80m, making Hines the second-best performer in the event in Tech history.

