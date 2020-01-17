Jackets Prepare for MLK Invitational Tournament

Watch Live | Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis will host its annual MLK Invitational Tournament from Jan. 18-20 at Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The Yellow Jackets will compete against No. 13 Illinois, No. 16 South Carolina and No. t-19 Columbia in this three-day tournament.

Georgia Tech will compete in the afternoon match each day, which will begin not before 1 p.m. The morning matches are set to start at 9 a.m.

Georgia Tech (2-0) opened the season last weekend by sweeping its doubleheader against Georgia Southern, 7-0, 4-0.

This will be the first dual match competition of the year for Illinois. The Fighting Illini have three nationally ranked singles players, No. 11 Alex Brown, No. 48 Siphosothando Montsi, and t-No. 61 Zeke Clark, and one ranked doubles team, No. 26 Brown and Aleksander Kovacevic.

No. 16 South Carolina is 3-0 on the season after victories over The Citadel in a doubleheader, and Charlotte last weekend. The Gamecocks feature three nationally ranked players in singles, No. 21 Daniel Rodrigues, No. 39 Raphael Lambling and No. 106 Connor Thomson. Rodrigues and Lambling are also ranked No. 39 in the country in doubles, and Beau Pelletier and Thomas Brown are No. 56.

Columbia comes into the season ranked t-19 in the country, while boasting three players ranked in singles, No. 6 Jack Lin, No. 73 Jackie Tang and No. 79 Alex Kotzen. Lin and Tang are also one of the top-ranked doubles pairs in the country, coming in at No. 3.

Tournament Schedule

Saturday, January 18th

9 a.m. – Columbia vs South Carolina

Not before 1 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs Illinois

Sunday, January 19th

9 a.m. – South Carolina vs Illinois

Not before 1 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs Columbia

Monday, January 20th

9 a.m. – Illinois vs Columbia

Not before 1 p.m. – Georgia Tech vs South Carolina

