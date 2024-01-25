Jackets Prepare for Final Weekend at Home

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams concludes competition at home with meets against three different programs at the McAuley Aquatic Center. The swimmers will face off against SEC foe South Carolina on Friday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. before finishing on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. against Carson Newman and ECU.

On Saturday, Tech will recognize its 2024 senior class on the pool deck before the meet. The senior class includes Justin Alderson, Caleb Blischke, Anna Bradescu, Claudia Butterfield, Astrid Dirkzwager, Wiggo Frohde, Rei Kuramoto, Lindsey Merk, Ari Sakellaris, and Batur Unlu.

The Jackets return to the water after a dominating performance against Queens (NC) and Gardner-Webb.

The women beat Queens 167-95, while the men defeated Queens 155-106 and Gardner-Webb 217-44.

Multiple athletes championed events for the Jackets including Mert Kilavuz (1000 Free, 500 Free), Nils Bognar (200 IM, 200 Back), Batur Unlu (200 Free), Antonio Romero (200 Fly), Julian Killius (200 Breast), and Stephen Jones (100 Breast).

The women also found success with first place finishes from McKenzie Campbell (200 IM, 200 Fly), Sabyne Brisson (200 Breast, 100 Back), Sophie Murphy (200 Free, 500 Free), Vivien Rothwell (100 Back), Zora Ripkova (100 Fly), and Kendall Chunn (200 Back).

Dive is coming off a win over Miami 174-76. On the women’s side, Lizzie Powley clinched both the women’s 1-meter and 3-meter dive.

For the men, Max Fowler recorded two second place finishes in the men’s 1-meter and 3-meter dive.

