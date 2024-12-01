Jackets Prepare for Fifth Straight NCAA Tournament Appearance

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (20-9, 12-8 ACC) has been selected as one of four national No. 7 seeds in the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, as announced by the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball committee during the selection show on Sunday.

WEEK SCHEDULE

Thursday, Dec. 5 | No. 7 Georgia Tech vs Tennessee | 5:30 p.m. | UW Field House | Madison, WI

Thursday, Dec. 5 | No. 2 Wisconsin vs Fairfield | 8 p.m. | UW Field House | Madison, WI

Friday, Dec. 6 | Winner of match 1 vs Winner of match 2 | 8 p.m. | UW Field House | Madison, WI

As one of 33 at-large selections amongst the 64-team field, the Yellow Jackets will head to Madison, WI for the opening round of the tournament. No. 2 seed Wisconsin (23-6, 17-3 Big Ten) also hosts Tennessee (15-11, 8-8 SEC) and Fairfield (21-11, 17-1 MAAC) at the UW Field House.

Making its 14th NCAA tournament appearance in program history, Georgia Tech will begin its tournament run against Tennessee in the First Round on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 5:30 p.m.. The winner of the match will advance to take on the winner of No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Fairfield on Friday at 8 p.m. The victor will move on to regional play on Dec. 12-15 at one of four non-predetermined campus sites.

The White and Gold will now make a fifth straight tournament appearance for the first time since advancing to the Big Dance five consecutive years from 2000-04. The selection also marks the fifth NCAA Tournament berth for the Yellow Jackets under head coach Michelle Collier.

Tech is one of just 15 programs in Division I to have won at least one match in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments (2020-23). The Jackets are hoping to win a match in the tournament for the fifth year in a row this postseason, something never before accomplished in program history.

The 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship will be held at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. The national semifinals will be held on December 19, 2024. The two teams winning in the semifinals will advance and compete in the national championship which will take place December 22, 2024.

NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

First round – Thursday, Dec. 5 – No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. Tennessee

Second round – Friday, Dec. 6

Regionals – Saturday, Dec. 12-15

National semifinals – Thursday, Dec. 19 – ESPN

National Championship – Sunday, Dec. 22 – ABC