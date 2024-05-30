Jackets Prep for UNCW in Athens Regional Opener

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball makes its 35th appearance in the NCAA Tournament when it heads to the Athens Regional, joining Georgia, Army and UNC Wilmington on May 31-June 2.

• All-time against the field, Tech holds a 168-219-2 record against UGA, a 2-2 record against UNC Wilmington and a 2-1-1 against Army.

• Tech hasn’t played UNCW since 1987 and hasn’t played Army West Point since 1961.

• The Jackets hold a 69-58 record in the Regionals round of the NCAA Tournament and will be returning to Foley Field for the first time since 2008.

• Tech will be led by ACC Freshman of the Year Drew Burress who’s hit a team-best .379 for 78 hits, 14 doubles, 23 homers and 65 RBI. He’s also drawn more walks (52) than strikeouts (34).

• Burress is the sixth Jacket to be named the ACC’s rookie of the year, joining Matt Wieters, Micah Owings, Mark Teixeira, Nomar Garciaparra and Jason Varitek.

• Also garnering All-ACC honors was shortstop Payton Green and catcher Matthew Ellis, who were both named second team.

• Ellis is hitting .318 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI, while Green has been just as sure-footed a shortstop, hitting .317 with 14 doubles and 12 homers for 42 RBI.

• The Jackets have continued their hot streak at the plate, hitting .311 and reaching base at a .425 clip.

• Tech played a grueling stretch to reach the NCAA Tournament, playing eight-straight games against top-16 opponents in 12 days, and 11 of its last 12 games against top-16 teams.

• Tech won five of its final seven ACC series to finish the regular season.