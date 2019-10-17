Jackets Prep for ITA Southeast Regional Main Draw

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis opened play at the ITA Southeast Regional on Thursday with Nadia Gizdova and Sophia Sassoli competing for the Yellow Jackets.

Gizdova faced off against Constanza Gorches in qualifying action after a bye to open the day, falling to the Osprey, 6-3, 6-4. Also competing in qualifying action on Thursday, freshman Sassoli dropped a three-set fight to Stetson’s Danel Ashirova. The Yellow Jacket snagged the first set, 6-4, but the Hatter battled back to claim the next two sets, 7-5, 6-4.

Main draw action begins on Friday at 8 a.m. with the Jackets represented by Gia Cohen, Victoria Flores, Rosie Garcia Gross and Nami Otsuka. Action will begin with the opening round of doubles play followed by two rounds of singles play.

RESULTS – Qualifying Action

Constanza Gorches (UNF) def. Nadia Gizdova (GT) 6-3, 6-4

Danel Ashirova (STE) def. Sophia Sassoli (GT) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

SCHEDULE OF PLAY

Singles Main Draw

Nami Otsuka (GT) vs. Yuna Ito (Miami)

Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) vs. Paula Boixader (GSU)

Gia Cohen (GT) vs. No. 98 Rebeka Stolmar (UCF) – 12

Victoria Flores (GT) vs. Maja Ornberg (FGCU)

Main Draw Doubles

Gia Cohen/Nami Otsuka (GT) vs. Valentina Martin/Nandini Sharma (UCF)

Nadia Gizdova/Sophia Sassoli (GT) vs. Radka Buzkova/May Kimhi (FAU)

Victoria Flores/Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) vs. Sydney Berlin/Tsveta Dimitrova (UF)

