Jackets Power Past No. 21 Oregon, 74-58

The Yellow Jackets maintained control through the third quarter, but solidified the win in the fourth, outscoring the Ducks 28-15 in the period by shooting 66.7 percent in the frame, including a perfect 4-for-4 effort from three-point distance in the final 10 minutes. Six different Yellow Jackets added to Tech’s lead in the fourth quarter as Tech saw offensive output from all eight Jackets that took the floor in the contest. Oregon shot 55.6 percent in the fourth quarter, but was held without a three-pointer in the frame as Tech ran away with the victory.

Oregon led for less than a minute in the contest as Georgia Tech controlled pace and tone of the game for 35 minutes. The teams worked through several lead changes in the early going before a 9-0 run midway through the first forced Oregon to burn an early timeout with Tech leading 16-7. The Ducks slowly chipped away at their deficit and gained their only lead in the second quarter following a 9-2 spurt for a 25-24 edge. But Kara Dunn answered with an old-fashioned three-point play to snap the run and return the lead to Georgia Tech permanently.

Tonie Morgan was named the Tournament MVP after averaging 15.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game in the two games, while dishing out seven assists. Ariadna Termis , who averaged 10.5 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game and hit five three-pointers, was named to the All-Tournament Team.

LAIE, HAWAI’I – Behind four Yellow Jackets scoring in double figures, Georgia Tech women’s basketball handed No. 21 Oregon its first loss of the season in the Hawaii North Shore Showcase, 74-58. With two wins in Hawai’i , Georgia Tech took home the tournament trophy and improved to 6-0 on the season.

Termis led the way offensively for Georgia Tech on the day with 13 points. She was followed by Zoe Smith with 12 points, Inés Noguero with 11 and Morgan with 10. The Jackets dominated on the boards, winning the battle on the glass, 53-31, paced by Dunn’s 12 rebounds and Kayla Blackshear with 10. The game was the first with two Yellow Jackets with double-figure rebounds since 2022.

Oregon was limited to one player in double-figures, Deja Kelly leading the way with 10 points, who scored eight points in the third quarter. The Ducks hit only two three-pointers in the game, being held to 15.4 percent from beyond the arc, and shot 40.7 percent overall from the field.

The ranked win marked the first since a 68-62 victory over No. 15 NC State on Feb. 2, 2023. It was the 10th win over a ranked opponent under head coach Nell Fortner.

Georgia Tech heads back to the mainland to host Florida A&M on Sunday, Dec. 1. Tip inside McCamish Pavilion is slated for 2 p.m. and will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

