Jackets Place Three on All-ACC Academic Team

The accolade is the third for Fletcher, second for Lahtinen and first for Hermosa. Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Georgia Tech women’s basketball senior Kierra Fletcher, junior Lotta-Maj Lahtinen and sophomore Nerea Hermosa have been named to the 2020-21 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Academic Team, as announced by the league office Wednesday.

Averaging 12.6 points per game, Fletcher has started 14 games for the Jackets this season and taken the floor in 16. She has scored in double-figures in 11 outings, including matching her season-high 19 points twice at Notre Dame and Louisville. The Warren, Mich., native is second on the team in scoring and became the 32nd member of the Georgia Tech women’s basketball 1,000-career point club on Senior Day against Pitt.

The team’s leading scorer and ACC Most Improved Player, Lahtinen is averaging 14.6 points per game her junior season. She leads the team in steals (39) and assists (73) to rank second and 12th, respectively, in those statistical categories in the ACC. Lahtinen also picked up All-ACC first-team honors by the Blue Ribbon Panel and All-ACC second-team recognition by head coaches. She has started all 21 games this season and scored a career-high 30 points against NC State.

Hermosa has been a strong presence for the Jackets this season, appearing in all 21 games and earning the start in 16. She is averaging 9.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Hermosa recorded her first collegiate double-double at Boston College, posting 14 points and 10 rebounds. She has scored in double-figures in 10 games this season.

The Yellow Jackets, who earned the No. 3 seed, open the 2021 ACC Tournament on Friday, facing either Clemson or Notre Dame in the quarterfinals. Tip is slated for 8:30 p.m. on RSN.

2020-21 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Academic Team

Marnelle Garraud, Boston College, Jr., G, Entrepreneurship #

Kendall Spray, Clemson, Gr., G, Human Resource Development (Master’s) @

Amari Robinson, Clemson, So., F, Special Education @

Delicia Washington, Clemson, Sr., G, Sport Communications

Morgan Jones, Florida State, Jr., G, Sport Management @

Valencia Myers, Florida State, Jr., C, Interdisciplinary Social Science

Samantha Puisis, Florida State, So., G, Finance

Kourtney Weber, Florida State, Jr., G, Retail Entrepreneurship

Kierra Fletcher, Georgia Tech, Sr., G, History, Technology and Society #

Nerea Hermosa, Georgia Tech, So., C, Industrial Design

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, Georgia Tech, Jr., G, Business Administration @

Dana Evans, Louisville, Sr., G, Sport Administration #

Kianna Smith, Louisville, Jr., G, Marketing

Hailey Van Lith, Louisville, Fr., G, Business Undecided

Elizabeth Dixon, Louisville, Jr., F, Management

Mykasa Robinson, Louisville, Jr., G, Exercise Science

Destiny Harden, Miami, Jr., G, Criminology

Kelsey Marshall, Miami, Sr., G, Sports Administration

Deja Kelly, North Carolina, Fr., G, Communication Studies

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina, Fr., G, Undecided

Jakia Brown-Turner, NC State, So., W, Psychology

Kai Crutchfield, NC State, Sr., G, Business Management

Elissa Cunane, NC State, Jr., C, Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology

Kayla Jones, NC State, Sr., F, Sport Management @

Raina Perez, NC State, Gr., G, Leadership and Volunteer Management

Dara Mabrey, Notre Dame, Jr., G, Film, TV, and Theater #

Anaya Peoples, Notre Dame, So., G, American Studies

Destinee Walker, Notre Dame, Gr., G, Management (Master’s) #

Maddy Westbeld, Notre Dame, Fr., F, Business

Dayshanette Harris, Pitt, So., G, Undecided

Emily Engstler, Syracuse, Jr., G/F, Comm & Rhetorical Studies

Kiara Lewis, Syracuse, Gr., G, Forensic Science (Master’s)

Kamilla Cardoso, Syracuse, Fr., C, Undeclared

Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech, Fr., G, Communication Sciences & Social Inquiry

Cayla King, Virginia Tech, So., Human Nutrition, Foods & Exercise

Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech, So., C, Human Nutrition, Foods & Exercise @

Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech, Sr., G, Agriculture & Life Sciences; Leadership Studies (Master’s) @

Gina Conti, Wake Forest, Sr., G, Communications

Christina Morra, Wake Forest, Jr., F, Psychology @

Ivana Raca, Wake Forest, Sr., F, Psychology

Jewel Spear, Wake Forest, Fr., G, Undeclared

@ Two-time honoree

# Three-time honoree

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.