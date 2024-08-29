Jackets open season at Stan Sims XC Opener

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country teams are set to begin their season on Friday, Aug. 30 at the Stan Sims Cross Country Opener, hosted by Kennesaw State. The race will be held at Allatoona Creek Park in Acworth, Ga., with the men starting the four mile at 8:30 a.m., and the women starting the 5K at 9:15 a.m.

Live results can be found here.

Both teams ended the 2023 season at the NCAA Division I South Region Championships, with the women’s team finishing sixth in the 6k and the men’s team coming in 12th in the 10k.

On the women’s side, all seven runners who competed at regionals return for the 2024 season – Mary Brady, Grace Driskill, Katy Earwood, Kate Jortberg, Abbey Green, Kenzie Walls and Kayla Rose. For the men, six of the seven regional qualifiers are back in 2024 – John Higinbotham, Joey Sandel, Devin Wade, Myles Collins, Charlie Smith and Chris Cherono.

Overall, the Yellow Jackets welcome in 13 newcomers, eight on the women’s team and five on the men’s side. Tech returns 25 to the women’s squad and 16 to the men’s team.

In the opener a season ago, the Tech women finished first while the men came in second. Brady finished first in the 5k a year ago, with Driskill right behind her.

