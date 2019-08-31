Jackets Open O’Keefe Play with a Victory

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (1-0) opened its 2019 campaign on Friday night with a thrilling 3-1 victory over Long Beach State (0-1) in front of a rambunctious crowd in O’Keefe Gymnasium on day one of the Georgia Tech Invitational.

How it happened:

Tech came out ready to go, jumping to an early 8-4 lead on a kill from senior Kodie Comby. The Beach climbed back into it, coming within one at 19-18 and the Jackets called timeout. Freshman Erin Moss threw down a kill coming out of the timeout but LBSU tallied two in a row to knot the score at 20-20. The teams battled back and forth to a tie at 23-23 but back-to-back kills from all-ACC sophomore Mikaila Dowd pocketed the first set for the Jackets at 25-23.

The second set started close with the two teams trading points to a tie at 8-8. A kill from Moss sparked a 4-0 run for Tech and Long Beach State called a timeout with the score at 12-8 on a kill from Dowd. The Jackets held onto their lead for the rest of the set, taking set point at 24-19 on a kill from junior Grace Rigsbee before a kill from Comby put Tech ahead 2-0 with a 25-20 win in the second.

The third was another close battle, Tech snuck ahead to lead 9-7 on a service ace from sophomore Matti McKissock and Long Beach State called timeout. The Beach tied it up at 11-11 and took a two-point lead, causing the Jackets to use their first timeout trailing 13-11. LBSU stayed ahead but the Jackets didn’t let up, bringing the tally within one at 20-19, combining back-to-back kills from junior Cori Clifton with an attack error. The Beach pushed back up 22-19 but freshman Julia Bergmann and Rigsbee brought Tech back within one at 22-21. Long Beach State reached set point at 24-22 but an attack error and two consecutive aces from Bergmann gave Tech the advantage at 25-24. The teams battled back and forth but Long Beach State snuck ahead to steal back the set at 28-26.

Long Beach jumped to an early lead at 7-3 in the fourth. Tech clawed its way back, using a 5-0 run to come within one at 11-10. The Jackets kept it close, staying within three until another 5-0 run sparked by a kill from Bergmann put the White and Gold ahead by one at 17-16. The teams battled back and forth and the Jackets reached match point at 24-20. However, the Beach weren’t going to go down that easily and came back to knot the score at 24-24. Trading points to another tie at 28-28, a kill from Comby once again gave Tech match point before Bergmann tallied the final kill for the Jackets at 30-28 for the 3-1 victory.

Up next:

The Jackets finish out the invitational on Saturday, facing both Southern University and UNC Asheville. The Jackets will take on Southern (0-1) at 1 p.m. and UNC Asheville at 7 p.m., both matches will be broadcast on ACCNX.

