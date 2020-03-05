Jackets Open Conference Play at Home Against Boston College

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball will open up ACC play this weekend when the Yellow Jackets welcome Boston College to Mewborn Field for a three-game set. Games will be Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m.

Series Schedule

Friday, March 6 @ 6 p.m.

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, March 7 @ 2 p.m.

Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, March 8 @ 12 p.m.

Watch | Live Stats

TV

The games will be streaming on ACC Network Extra

Storylines

Freshman Blake Neleman leads the ACC with a .158 opp. BA., and is fifth with a 1.70 ERA.

leads the ACC with a .158 opp. BA., and is fifth with a 1.70 ERA. The Yellow Jackets have already played one of the most challenging schedules in the country, picking up wins over 17-3 Kentucky, 14-4 Iowa and 17-3 Kennesaw State.

Georgia Tech’s remaining schedule includes five top-25 teams.

Tech went 4-2 last week and has won six of its last nine games.

Georgia Tech ranks third in the ACC with 25 doubles, and is fourth in fielding percentage (.969)

Series Notes

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series, 31-14, and is 12-6 at home.

The teams have not played since 2018, and have not met in Atlanta since the 2016 season.

Tech’s last win against BC came on May 5, 2018, winning 6-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Eagles have won 10 of the last 11 games in the series.

Parking

Parking is available in the McCamish lot or on Fowler St.

Promotions

Friday: 7 Innings of Winning – Giving away prizes every inning. Open to all fans. A winner every inning. Prizes include gift cards, Georgia Tech Apparel, and more

Saturday: White Out – First 100 students receive white shirts

Sunday: Post-Game Kids Run the bases – all kids 12 and under can run the bases post-game

All of Georgia Tech’s home games will be streaming live on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Softball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.