Jackets Open 2020 Against Kennesaw State Saturday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis opens the 2020 spring portion of its schedule on Saturday, playing host to Kennesaw State in a doubleheader at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. First serve of the doubleheader is slated for noon. The second match will start at approximately 4 p.m.

THE SCENE: The Yellow Jackets played in four fall tournaments to prep for the dual season of the schedule. Victoria Flores wrapped up the fall with an 8-2 record, while teammate Gia Cohen posted a 5-3 mark. In doubles action, the Jacket tandem of Flores and Kenya Jones went 5-1, while Cohen and Nami Otsuka paired up for a 5-3 record. Last season, Georgia Tech advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finished with a 13-13 overall record.

Kennesaw State also opens the spring portion of its schedule on Saturday. The Owls competed in four fall tournaments, led by seniors Elle Baker and Aspen Jarrett. Last season, KSU went 2-17 overall and 1-6 in ASUN play.

The Yellow Jackets and Owls haven’t met in the dual season since Jan. 31, 2016. Tech took the matchup, 6-1 at home.

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 53 Kenya Jones

No. 73 Gia Cohen

Doubles

No. 51 Victoria Flores/Kenya Jones

