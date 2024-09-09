Jackets move up to No. 15 in AVCA Poll

This poll marks the 73 rd consecutive Top 25 ranking for Georgia Tech dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll. The Jackets are back in the Top 15 after starting the season ranked No. 14 in the preseason poll.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (4-1) has been ranked No. 15 in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The Yellow Jackets move up in the rankings following a 2-0 weekend at the BYU Nike Invitational featuring wins over Lipscomb (3-0) and then-No. 14 BYU (3-2).

Head coach Michelle Collier secured her 200th victory at Tech on Friday when GT swept Lipscomb, becoming just the second head coach in program history to reach the 200-win plateau. She already holds program records for the most ACC victories (111) and NCAA Tournament victories (seven).

On Saturday night, the Jackets notched their first Top 25 victory of the season, taking down No. 14 BYU in five sets. Tech has now won four straight regular season non-conference matches against ranked opponents after defeating No. 12 Ohio State (twice) and No. 8 Penn State last season.

McCamish Ticket Information

GT volleyball will play the third-annual match at McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday, September 11, at 7 p.m. against No. 13 Florida. Last season, Tech set a new attendance record with 5,303 fans in the crowd against UGA. Help us set another record by purchasing your single game tickets HERE

McCamish Ticket Pricing

Courtside: Reserved Adult $30 / Reserved Youth $30

Lower Level SL Reserved: Reserved Adult $15 / Reserved Youth $8

Lower Level Endzone/General Admission: Adult $10/ Youth $8 / Group $5

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech returns to Atlanta for the third-annual McCamish Pavilion match. The Yellow Jackets will take on No. 13 Florida from McCamish Pavilion at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Tickets can be purchased HERE

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.