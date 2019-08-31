Jackets Sweep Day Two for Tournament Crown

Box score vs. Southern

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (3-0) didn’t lose a set on Saturday, recording 3-0 sweeps of Southern (0-3) and UNC Asheville (1-2) to take the Georgia Tech Invitational title with an unblemished record.

Freshman Julia Bergmann was crowned the tournament MVP while sophomore Matti McKissock and senior Kodie Comby earned spots on the all-tournament team.

How it happened:

GT 3, Southern U 0

The freshmen were on fire to kick off the first set as Bergmann and Erin Moss teamed up for five unanswered points. Southern put a few points on the board but back-to-back kills from Comby set the score at 10-4 and the Jaguars called the first timeout of the match. The Jackets didn’t let up, cruising to a 10-point lead at 19-9 on a kill from junior Grace Rigsbee and Southern burned its second timeout. Tech only allowed one more point in the set before the Jackets sealed it at 25-10 for the 1-0 edge.

The second set was more of the same and Tech rolled to an 11-5 lead on a kill from sophomore Mikaila Dowd, inciting the Jaguars to call timeout. The Jaguars fought back within three but the Jackets kept ahead, reaching set point at 24-15 on a kill from junior Dominique Washington. Southern tacked on two more points before Washington struck again to put Tech up two games to none at 25-17.

The third set was a closer start. The Jackets pulled ahead, leading 12-7 on a service ace from sophomore Kayla Kaiser and Southern called the first timeout of the set. The Jackets pushed their lead to 18-10 on a service ace from Bergmann and the set belonged to the Jackets the rest of the way. Tech took the third at 25-15 on a kill from Bergmann to secure the sweep.

GT 3, UNC Asheville 0

Tech took the first real lead of the second set, combining three kills from Rigsbee with an attack error for a 4-0 run to lead 5-2. The Jackets worked their lead to 11-6 before the Bulldogs called timeout. UNC Asheville battled but the White and Gold held onto the lead, reaching set point at 24-17 on a kill from Rigsbee before Bergmann hammered home a kill to give the Jackets the first set, 25-17.

The Bulldogs came back in the second set, jumping to a 10-4 lead and Tech called the first timeout of the set. The Jackets couldn’t gather any momentum and called their second timeout, trailing 16-9. Tech went on a 7-0 run, brought on by a kill from Dowd to knot the score at 17-17. A kill from Bergmann gave the Jackets their first lead of the set at 19-18. The Jackets didn’t trail again taking the set at 25-22 on a kill from Comby.

The Jackets were ready to go in the third, tallying six unanswered points off the serve of Kaiser. The Bulldogs came back within two but Tech stayed just ahead. An outstanding nine kills from Bergmann in the third kept the Jackets on top, reaching set point at 24-19 on a kill from Comby. Dowd tallied the final kill for the Jackets to finish out the sweep at 25-21.

Up next:

The Jackets head just up I-75 on Tuesday, Sept. 3 for its first road match of the season at Kennesaw State for a 7 p.m. first serve.

Tech Tidbits vs. Southern:

Bergmann led the Jackets with eight kills.

McKissock tallied a match high 33 assists.

The sweep was Tech’s first of the 2019 season.

Bergmann notched a career-best four service aces.

Tech Tidbits vs. UNC Asheville:

Bergmann recorded her second double-double of the season with 19 kills and 16 digs.

Bergmann’s 19 kills are the most by a Yellow Jacket this season.

McKissock tallied a match high 37 assists

With the win, the Jackets are one win away from its 700 th Division I victory.

Division I victory. Bergmann hit at a stunning .680 clip for the match and hit .900 with nine kills in the third set.

Her hitting percentage is the best by a Yellow Jacket since Kodie Comby hit .833 in 2016 (minimum 5 kills).

Rigsbee tied her career high with 10 kills.

