Jackets Lift Lid on 2019-20 Campaign at NC State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech will tip off its 41st season of Atlantic Coast Conference basketball Tuesday night against NC State with an 8:30 p.m. tip at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. The contest is one of seven ACC games on tap to open the 2019-20 campaign Tuesday and Wednesday nights, four of which will be televised on the new ACC Network*.

Tech (14-18 overall, 6-12 ACC in 2018-19), beginning its fourth season under head coach Josh Pastner, is opening its 2019-20 season against the same opponent and in the same venue in which it finished the 2018-19 regular season. The Yellow Jackets captured a 63-61 victory against the Wolfpack in that game, finishing the season in 10th place in the ACC standings.

NC State (24-12 overall, 9-9 ACC in 2018-19), begins its third season under head coach Kevin Keatts after advancing to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament last March. The Wolfpack tied for eighth place in the final ACC standings.

Tuesday’s game will be Georgia Tech’s debut on the ACC Network, which is on cable and television providers coast-to-coast. The broadcast also will be streamed live through the ESPN app**. Radio coverage is provided through Learfield IMG College, airing in Atlanta on 680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan and through the TuneIn app. The Tech broadcast is also available on satellite radio (XM ch.382, internet ch. 986).