Jackets Land Eight on All-ACC Academic Team

Requirements for selection to the All-ACC Baseball Academic Team are a 3.0 grade-point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, position players must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and pitchers in 20 percent.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Georgia Tech baseball earned eight selections to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2024 All-ACC Academic Team, the league announced Friday.

Representing the Yellow Jackets on the All-ACC Academic Team:

Carson Ballard, Biomedical Engineering

Dawson Brown, Business Administration

Drew Burress, Business Administration

Carson Kerce, Business Administration

Michal Kovala, Business Administration

Tate McKee, Business Administration

John Giesler, Master of Real Estate Development

Ben King, Business Administration

The banner year for Georgia Tech baseball in the classroom continues after Ballard, Brown, Giesler and King were named CSC Academic All-District earlier this summer.

