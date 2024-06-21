Jackets Land Eight on All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Georgia Tech baseball earned eight selections to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2024 All-ACC Academic Team, the league announced Friday.
Requirements for selection to the All-ACC Baseball Academic Team are a 3.0 grade-point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, position players must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and pitchers in 20 percent.
Representing the Yellow Jackets on the All-ACC Academic Team:
- Carson Ballard, Biomedical Engineering
- Dawson Brown, Business Administration
- Drew Burress, Business Administration
- Carson Kerce, Business Administration
- Michal Kovala, Business Administration
- Tate McKee, Business Administration
- John Giesler, Master of Real Estate Development
- Ben King, Business Administration
The banner year for Georgia Tech baseball in the classroom continues after Ballard, Brown, Giesler and King were named CSC Academic All-District earlier this summer.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on X (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.