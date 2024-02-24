Jackets Improve to 9-2

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (9-2, 0-0 ACC) finished its Saturday doubleheader with a 4-3 win against UNCW (3-4, 0-0 CAA) and a 7-0 win against Mercer (1-9, 0-0 SoCon).

TECH vs. UNCW

To start off the match, the Jackets dropped the doubles point, picking up their only win at No. 2 from Krish Arora and Andres Martin, 6-2.

Starting off singles play down 0-2, The Jackets picked up their first win at No.1 with Martin defeating UNCW’s Harold Huens 6-4, 6-3. Keshav Chopra quickly evened the match score at two, defeating his opponent, 6-3,6-4.

Arora defeated UNCW’s Trey Mallory 7-6, 6-3 to give Tech a one-point advantage.

The match would be decided at No.4 where Richard Biagiotti faced off with UNCW’s Gabe Hurtado. After dropping the first set 5-7, Biagiotti would win sets two and three, 6-2, 6-4 clinching the match for Tech.

Singles

#22 Andres Martin (GT) def. Harold Huens (UNCW) 6-4, 6-3

Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Bekhzod Rasamatov (UNCW) 6-3, 6-4

Reece Falck (UNCW) def. #102 Marcus McDaniel (GT) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Gabe Hurtado (UNCW) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

Krish Arora (GT) def. Trey Mallory (UNCW) 7-6, 6-3

Jordi Domenech (UNCW) def. Rohan Sachdev (GT) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

Harold Huens/Reece Falck (UNCW) def. #32 Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT) 6-4

Krish Arora/Andres Martin (GT) def. Jonathan Baron/Bekhzod Rasamatov (UNCW) 6-2

Trey Mallory/Gabe Hurtado (UNCW) def. Richard Biagiotti/Owen DeMuth (GT) 6-3

TECH vs. Mercer

The Jackets quickly secured the doubles point of the day with two victories. Biagiotti and Arora claimed the first doubles win over Mercer’s Samuel Barrow and Samuel MacLeod in a 6-1 decision. McDaniel and Chopra also defeated their opponents, Andrew Branicki and Lucas Dini, 6-4.

Every Tech player earned a win in singles play which allowed the team to claim a 7-0 victory. Robert Bauer made his return to the court, securing a 3-6, 6-0, 10-7 victory over Mercer’s Victor Putter.

Singles

#22 Andres Martin (GT) def. Nemanja Stefanovic (MERCER) 6-0, 5-7, 10-7

Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Lucas Dini (MERCER) 6-2, 6-1

Richard Biagiotti (GT) def. Samuel MacLeod (MERCER) 6-3, 6-0

Krish Arora (GT) def. Marceau Fouilhoux (MERCER) 6-2, 6-2

Elias Shokry (GT) def. Samuel Barrow (MERCER) 6-4, 6-4

Robert Bauer (GT) def. Victor Putter (MERCER) 3-6, 6-0, 10-7

Doubles

#32 Keshav Chopra/Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Andrew Branicki/Lucas Dini (MERCER) 6-4

Marceau Fouilhoux/Nemanja Stefanovic (MERCER) vs. Elias Shokry/Andres Martin (GT) no result

Richard Biagiotti/Krish Arora (GT) def. Samuel Barrow/Samuel MacLeod (MERCER) 6-1

UP NEXT:

Tech will be back in action at UNC on Friday, Mar. 1 at 4 p.m.

