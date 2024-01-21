Jackets Improve to 5-0

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (5-0, 0-0 ACC) finished its Sunday doubleheader with a 7-0 win against Wofford (0-1, 0-0 SoCon) and a 7-0 win against the Samford (0-3, 0-0 SoCon).

TECH vs. Samford

To start off the match, the Jackets claimed the doubles point with wins from all three doubles pairs. The pairs of Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra and Andres Martin/Krish Arora both knocked off their opponents 6-1, Gabriele Brancatelli/Richard Biagiotti picked up a win,6-3.

The Jackets swept Samford in singles play with all six of their players winning in two-straight sets. McDaniel quickly defeated his opponent, 6-1,6-2. Elias Shokry, Brancatelli, and Chopra followed behind McDaniel with three wins, raising the score to 4-0. Martin also picked up a win 6-3,6-4.

Arora took the first set against Samford’s Pickard in a 7-6 [8-6] tiebreak, he would go on to win the second set 6-2.

Singles

Martin (GT) def. Giddens (SAMM); 6-3, 6-4

McDaniel (GT) def. Mahandoss (SAMM); 6-1, 6-4

Chopra (GT) def. Nicholls (SAMM); 6-1,6-2

#67 Brancatelli (GT) def. Bogdanovich (SAMM); 6-4,6-0

Arora (GT) def. Pickard (SAMM); 7-6 [8-6]-6-2

Shokry (GT) def. Harrison (SAMM); 6-1, 6-42

Doubles

McDaniel/ Chopra (GT) def. Giddens / Mahandoss (SAMM); 6-2

Brancatelli/ Biagiotti (GT) def. Pickard/ Arredondo (SAMM); 6-3

Martin/ Arora (GT) def. Gray/ Nicholls (SAMM); 6-2

TECH vs. Wofford

The Jackets secured their second doubles point of the day with two victories. Martin and Owen DeMuth claimed the first doubles win over Wofford’s Ray and Rasheed in a 6-1 decision. McDaniel and Chopra also defeated their opponents, Horn and Graham, 6-4.

Every Tech player earned a win in singles play which allowed the team to claim a 7-0 victory. Robert Bauer made his return to the court, securing a 7-5,6-2 victory over Wofford’s Alex Horn.

Singles

Martin (GT) def. Graham (WOFM); 6-0,6-1

Chopra (GT) def. Ray (WOFM); 6-3, 6-2

Biagiotti (GT) def. Fullett (WOFM); 6-4, 3-6, [10-7]

Arora (GT) def. Young (WOFM); 6-3,6-4

Sachdev (GT) def. Deveney (WOFM); 6-1,6-2

Bauer (GT) def. Horn (WOFM); 7-5, 6-2

Doubles

McDaniel/ Chopra (GT) def. Horn/ Graham (WOFM); 6-4

Young/ Fullett def. Brancatelli/ Biagiotti (GT); 6-2

Martin/ DeMuth (GT) def. Ray/ Rasheed (WOFM); 6-1

UP NEXT:

Tech will be back in action at Pepperdine on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 12 p.m.

