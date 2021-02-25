Jackets Hosts Duke & No. 1 UNC This Weekend

Duke Live Results /// UNC Live Results

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis will play host to Atlantic Coast Conference foes Duke and North Carolina this weekend for the Yellow Jackets first home conference matches of the 2021 season.

Tech (6-3, 1-1 ACC) starts the weekend on Friday afternoon against the Blue Devils (4-4, 0-0 ACC) with first serve coming at 3 p.m. (EST). Friday’s match will serve as Dukes’ ACC opener. On Sunday the Jackets welcome the No. 1 ranked team in the country with a match versus the Tar Heels (6-0, 0-0 ACC) beginning at noon (EST). Both matches will be live streamed and available to watch on RamblinWreck.com.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-1 at home this season, having won two consecutive matches at the Byers Tennis Complex against Georgia State and The Citadel. Fresh off a thrilling 4-3 road win over Florida State the Jackets will look to keep the momentum rolling. Redshirt freshman Marcus McDaniel remains undefeated at 8-0 in dual match singles, while fellow redshirt freshman Andres Martin is still ranked as the No. 59 singles player in the country. Overall Tech sports a .714 win percentage in dual match singles. The Jackets have yet to lose on court two this year heading into the weekend with a 9-0 record on that court. True freshman Chen Dong has been seeing more playing time, having a 4-0 record in dual match singles, with each victory coming on court six.

In dual match doubles Georgia Tech is just above .500 at 13-11 (.542). The Yellow Jackets have two ranked doubles pairings as redshirt sophomore Pablo Schelcher & McDaniel are still slotted in the No. 31 spot in the latest ITA Div. I doubles rankings, while Martin & classmate Keshav Chopra are at No. 41.

No. 45 Luca Keist/Michael Heller and No. 55 Sean Sculley/Garrett Johns are Dukes’ two ranked doubles duos. UNC has pair of top-10 ranked doubles teams, with Mac Kiger/Simon Soendergaard at No. 5 and William Blumberg/Brian Cernoch at No. 6. Four Tar Heels are in the top-100 in singles led by No. 2 Blumberg, No. 41 Benjamin Sigouin, No. 55 Rinky Hijikata and No. 100 Joshua Peck.

