Jackets Host Wisconsin Thursday in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns to McCamish Pavilion on Thursday to welcome Wisconsin in the 2019 Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jackets (5-1) are coming off the Junkanoo Jam where they posted a 1-1 record and advanced to the Junkanoo Division championship game. Tech picked up a victory over Seton Hall to open the tournament and fell by one possession to Rutgers in the championship. Junior forward Lorela Cubaj was tabbed to the All-Tournament team after averaging 12.0 rebounds, 11.0 points and 4.5 assists in the two games.

Wisconsin comes into Thursday night’s action with a 5-2 overall record after going 1-1 in the Bahamas Hoopfest. The Badgers are led offensively by Imani Lewis (14.1 points per game), while Abby Laaszewski leads the team with an 8.0 rebounds per game average.

Tech and Wisconsin are meeting on the hardwood for the first time in program history on Thursday. The Jackets enter the 13th annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge with a 7-5 record, including a 5-1 mark at home.

