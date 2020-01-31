Jackets Host SCAD, Georgia Southern for Senior Day

Live Results | Watch Live

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving returns home to face Georgia Southern and the Savannah College of Art and Design on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m at McAuley Aquatic Center.

Georgia Tech will honor its 13 seniors – Brennan Day, Carolina Doi, Emily Dykstra, Kristen Hepler, Clay Hering, Emily Ilgenfritz, Joonas Koski, Caroline Lee, Chloe Miller, Aidan Pastel, Jordyn Sak, Tim Slanschek and Lindsay Wallace – before the meet begins.

Last time out the Jackets earned 13 gold medals to split on the road against South Carolina. The No. 24 men’s team was led by Dylan Scott, Kyle Barone, Christian Ferraro and Caio Pumputis, who each won two events. The women were led by diver Camryn Hidalgo who swept the the 1- and 3-meter, and Ilgenfritz, who won the 1000 and 500 free events.

Saturday’s meet can be seen live on ACC Network Extra.

Order of Events

200 Medley Relay

1000 Free

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 Fly

50 Free

Dive

100 Free

200 Back

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Fly

Dive

200 IM (Women), 400 IM (Men)

200 Free Relay

Divers will be competing on the 1m, 3m, and platform.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Swimming & Diving, follow us on Twitter (@GTSwimDive), Instagram (@GTSwimDive), and Facebook (Georgia Tech Swimming & Diving) or visit us atwww.ramblinwreck.com.

-#TogetherWeSwarm-