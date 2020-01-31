Jackets Host SCAD, Georgia Southern for Senior Day

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving returns home to face Georgia Southern and the Savannah College of Art and Design on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m at McAuley Aquatic Center.
Georgia Tech will honor its 13 seniors – Brennan Day, Carolina Doi, Emily Dykstra, Kristen Hepler, Clay Hering, Emily Ilgenfritz, Joonas Koski, Caroline Lee, Chloe Miller, Aidan Pastel, Jordyn Sak, Tim Slanschek and Lindsay Wallace – before the meet begins.
Last time out the Jackets earned 13 gold medals to split on the road against South Carolina. The No. 24 men’s team was led by Dylan Scott, Kyle Barone, Christian Ferraro and Caio Pumputis, who each won two events. The women were led by diver Camryn Hidalgo who swept the the 1- and 3-meter, and Ilgenfritz, who won the 1000 and 500 free events.
Saturday’s meet can be seen live on ACC Network Extra.
Order of Events
- 200 Medley Relay
- 1000 Free
- 200 Free
- 100 Back
- 100 Breast
- 200 Fly
- 50 Free
- Dive
- 100 Free
- 200 Back
- 200 Breast
- 500 Free
- 100 Fly
- Dive
- 200 IM (Women), 400 IM (Men)
- 200 Free Relay
Divers will be competing on the 1m, 3m, and platform.
