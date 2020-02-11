Jackets Host Rematch With No. 5 Louisville

Complete game notes | Coach Pastner audio | Moses Wright audio | Watch online | Listen | Tickets

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech continues Atlantic Coast Conference play Wednesday night, hosting No. 5 Louisville at McCamish Pavilion. Tip time is 8 p.m. for the rematch of the Jan. 22 meeting between the two teams, won 68-64 by the Cardinals at Louisville’s KFC Yum! Center.

Georgia Tech update (11-13, 5-8 ACC) – Tech sits in a three-way tie for 10th place in the ACC standings, a game and a half out of sixth place, with Clemson and Virginia Tech. The Yellow Jackets, which came up short, 73-64, Saturday at Pittsburgh, are 2-2 in their last four conference games, including home victories over the Hokies and NC State. Tech is 6-6 at home this season, 2-4 in ACC games.

Louisville update (21-3, 12-1 ACC) – The first-place Cardinals are undefeated on the road in the ACC this season, and are 6-1 at home, dropping a 78-65 decision to Florida State on Jan. 4. Since then, Louisville has won 10 straight games, including the victory over Georgia Tech on Jan. 22. The Cardinals have beaten Notre Dame, Pitt, Duke, Boston College and NC State on the road during that streak.

Broadcast information – Live television on the ACC Network. Online streaming available through the ESPN app. Radio coverage by Learfield IMG College (680 AM and 93.7 FM the Fan in Atlanta, TuneIn app). Tech broadcast available on satellite radio (XM ch. 385, internet ch. 975).