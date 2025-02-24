Jackets Host Owls in Midweek Clash Ahead of ACC Weekend

THE FLATS – Following back-to-back wins against Dayton on Sunday, Georgia Tech softball remains at Mewborn Field to host Kennesaw State in a one game midweek bout before opening ACC play against Stanford Feb. 28 – March 2.

TV

Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State– 5 p.m. – ACCNX – Watch

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the McCamish Pavilion Lot one hour prior to first pitch at 5 p.m.

Storylines

Tech softball most recently shifted to a 10-7 record after falling in days one and two of the I-75 Tournament, before sweeping Dayton in a double header on Sunday.

Freshman Alyssa Willer had a breakout week last week starting with her one run, three hits, five RBI performance against Troy on Wednesday. Two of Willer’s three hits were triples that helped lift Tech to an 8-0 win.

Willer finished the week leading the Jackets in runs (6), hits (8), doubles (2), RBI (7), total bases (12), batting average (.533), slugging percentage (.800) and on base percentage (.600).

Eliana Gottlieb goes down as the first Jacket to hit a grand slam in the 2025 season after she launched one over right center during game two against Dayton to put Tech ahead by seven runs. Gottlieb’s grand slam is the first for Tech softball since Mallorie Black’s 16 th home run of the 2024 season against Louisiana Tech.

home run of the 2024 season against Louisiana Tech. Freshman Sydnie Watts had a near perfect display on Sunday in game two against Dayton, pitching all 5.0 innings of game two against Dayton and threw 40 strikeouts out of a total 51 pitches thrown and recorded a career high six strikeouts against 16 batters faced.

Watts is one of two Tech pitchers with a spotless record (2-0) along with Emma Minghini (1-0) who got her first career win against Bradley (Feb. 14).

Willer (.476) and Jayden Gailey (.444) lead the team offensively as both are batting over.400 while Paige Vukadinovich (.378) and Gottlieb (.354) are just shy of the mark.

Four Jackets sit with double digit runs this season with Vukadinovich and Gottlieb leading the group with 12 respectively.

Sophia Voyles and Makayla Coffield lead Tech’s pitching staff in the win/loss column with both pitchers holding a 3-2 record.

Voyles has been Tech’s primary pitcher and sits with 37 strikeouts across 32.2 innings pitched after seven game appearances, six of which she started in the circle.

Grace Connelly and Addison Leschber are both sporting a five-game hitting streak (the third longest for a Jacket so far this season). Leschber also holds a seven-game reached base streak (the second longest for a Jacket this season) while Gracyn Tucker also has a six-game reached base streak.

Sunday was Tech’s second 15 run win of the season with the first being against Bradley in the Snowman Tournament last week (15-1). Tech has scored double digit games three times now season (12-8 vs. SIU; 15 -1 Bradley).

Tech continues to take advantage of runners on base, sporting a .514 batting average when successfully advancing runners. Eight Jackets hold above .500 batting average when advancing runners on base.

With bases loaded, the Jackets have a .474 batting average and are led by Tucker, Gottlieb, Gailey, and Willer all of which have a 1.000 batting average in a bases loaded situation.

Head coach Aileen Morales inches closer to her 200th win as Georgia Tech softball’s leader, entering Tuesday’s contest with 197 wins.

Series Notes

This will be the 37th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State.

The Yellow Jackets lead the series, 26-10, and have won the last six consecutive meetings by a combined score of 36-14.

Tech holds winning records both at home (14-4) and away (12-5) against Kennesaw State.

This will be the first of two games between the two schools after the first on Feb. 12 was postponed due to weather.

