Jackets Host Mercer Midweek

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball looks to continue its nine-game home winning streak on Wednesday, hosting Mercer at 6 p.m. on Mewborn Field. The Jackets have an opportunity to achieve the third double-digit home winning streak in the Aileen Morales era with a win.

Game Information

Georgia Tech (10-7) vs. Mercer (7-4)

Wednesday, Feb. 27 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Clear Bag Policy

This year, Shirley Clements Mewborn Field is implementing a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in E65 McCamish lot, ER66 Family Housing Lot, 8th Street, and Fowler Street in between 8th and 10th.

Promotions

Georgia Tech students can enter a raffle at the marketing tent, located behind the 3rd base dugout, for a chance to win a Arctic Zone Titan gift set courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Storylines

• Georgia Tech will be playing the eighth of a 12-game home stand at Mewborn Field, against Mercer, after winning all seven of its contests last week.

• The Yellow Jacket offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, leading Division I in home runs (34) while posting the 2nd highest slugging % (.672), the 8th most doubles (30) and the 9th highest batting average (.365) in the country.

• The Jackets lead the Power 5 in home runs and slugging %, hitting the 4th most doubles and the 8th highest batting avg.

• The power production has come from everywhere in the lineup as 10 different Jackets have connected for a long ball this season (Black (7), Dobbins (6), Allen (6), Hunter (4), Domingue (3), Sileo (2), Tucker (2), Edgmon (2), Minghini (1) and Gailey (1)), tied for the most among Power 5 teams headed into the week.

• Mallorie Black leads the ACC in both HR (7) and slugging % (1.020), ranking 6th & 19th in across DI in those categories.

• Georgia Tech is the only team in the nation to have three players with six or more home runs already this season (Black, Allen and Dobbins). Their combined 19 home runs would tie NC State for the 3rd most in the ACC this season and rank 17th in Division I (13th among the Power 5) between the three of them.

• The White & Gold set a program record with multiple home runs in 11 straight games (Feb. 11-24) including games against currently ranked No. 4 LSU and No. 11 Stanford.

• Tech has hit a home run in 13 consecutive games dating back to February 11, the longest streak since setting the program record (22) back in 2011.

• The Jackets’ 34 HR is the most by any Tech team through the first 17 games in 14 seasons (37 in 2010).

• Paige Vukadinovich has been remarkably consistent at the plate this year, owning a .500 batting average and becoming the first Jacket to hit at least .500 through the first 17 games of a season since GT Hall of Famer, Jen Yee, in 2010.

• The current 9-game home winning streak is the 3rd longest in the Aileen Morales era (7 seasons) and the longest since winning 13-straight in 2022. A win against Mercer would mark the 3rd double-digit home win streak in the Morales era.

• Tech has come from behind in seven of its 10 victories so far, defeating opponents by an average margin of 5.7 runs in those comebacks, including three come-from-behind wins ending via run-rule.

• The pitching staff has enjoyed playing at home this year. None of the six pitchers with over 1.0 inning pitched at home carry an ERA over 4.00 while holding opposition to just a .208 batting average inside Mewborn Field.

• Chandler Dennis notched her team-leading second save of the season last game vs. Ball State. It was her 7th career save, tying her with Kristen Adkins for the second-most saves in program history. Her next will give her sole possession of second place, nine shy of the program record. Blake Neleman is one save away from tying Dennis and Adkins in 2nd.

• Neleman is six strikeouts away from becoming just the second GT pitcher with 600 career strikeouts (Jessica Sallinger).

• Kinsey Norton collected her first two collegiate wins last week, she owns a 1.24 ERA over 17.0 innings at home.

• Tech pitchers have a combined 96 strikeouts this year, the 17th most in Division I and 13th most among Power 5 teams

2024 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Georgia Tech softball 2024 season and single-game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE.

Season tickets are located in the reserved chairback sections of Mewborn Field and cost $100 per seat. Season ticket members enjoy every game in the same seat for a discounted rate. Single-game tickets are also available as detailed below. More ticketing information can be found on the official Georgia Tech Softball Tickets page.

Single-Game Pricing:

Reserved Chairback: $5

Adult GA Bench: $3

Standing room only tickets will be sold for $2 each if all other sections are sold out. Georgia Tech students and faculty/staff can receive free admission to regular season home games while seats remain available by showing a valid BuzzCard at the entrance.

