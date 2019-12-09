Jackets Host Liberty in NIVC Quarterfinal

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (23-8, 14-4 ACC) continues its postseason run in the NIVC quarterfinal on Tuesday, Dec. 10, hosting Liberty for a 7 p.m. first serve on ACCNX.

The Yellow Jackets host their first-ever NIVC quarterfinal round on Tuesday. Tech swept Alabama A&M in the opening round on Friday before ending Troy’s season on Saturday with a 3-1 win. Liberty took the only meeting between the two programs, 3-1, in 1988.

Bracket:

The full NIVC tournament bracket can be viewed here.

Tickets:

Tickets to Tuesday's match can be purchased in advance here.

Parking:

Fans can park in the McCamish (E65) and East O'Keefe (E63) lots.

Follow along:

Live Stats

ACCNX

