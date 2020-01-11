Jackets Host Georgia Southern for Doubleheader

Watch Live | Live Stats

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis opens up the dual match season with a doubleheader against in-state foe Georgia Southern on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Georgia Tech compiled a 43-30 singles record this fall, including three individual draw titles. Freshman Marcus McDaniel (11-3) and sophomore Pablo Schelcher (9-5) each won their individual singles draws at the Southern Intercollegiates. Freshman Andres Martin (8-5) made waves at the All-American Championships, sweeping his way through the qualifying draw to earn a spot in the main draw, all while topping three nationally ranked opponents. Back on The Flats, freshman Keshav Chopra (7-4) was victorious at the Georgia Tech Invitational, taking home the Olde Gold singles draw title.

In doubles, the duo of senior Chris Yun and junior Brandon Freestone (5-1) nabbed the Navy draw doubles crown at the Georgia Tech Invitational. The freshman pairing of Chopra and McDaniel continued their strong fall, winning the

doubles title at the USTA National Junior Indoor Championships in Kansas City, Kan.

Georgia Tech and Georgia Southern have not met head-to-head since 2015, a 6-1 Jackets victory. Tech leads the all-time series with the Eagles, 19-9. The Eagles finished last season 15-11.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis, follow us on Twitter (@GT_MTEN), Instagram (GT_MTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Men’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.