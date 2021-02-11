Jackets Host Buzz Classic to Open 2021 Season

Friday/Saturday – Parking is available in the McCamish Lot or on Fowler St.

All Georgia Tech games over the weekend will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball opens its 2021 season with the 22 nd Buzz Classic from Feb. 12-14 at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets will square off against Boise State, Radford and Georgia State throughout the weekend.

Attendance

Games at Mewborn Field will not be open to the general public during the 2021 season. Attendance in 2021 will be limited to:

Mew Crew members (Mew Crew seating is sold out);

A limited number of Georgia Tech students (students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis – must present a valid BuzzCard student ID at Mewborn Field on gameday for admission);

Georgia Tech player guests.

Mewborn Field will operate at a reduced capacity with social distancing and face coverings required for everyone in attendance. Softball fans who are unable to attend games during the 2021 season can continue to support the Jackets and help Tech athletics navigate the significant financial challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic by investing in a gift to the Support The Swarm Fund and/or supporting the softball program through the Mew Crew.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

