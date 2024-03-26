Jackets Honored at Peach of an Athlete Role Model Banquet

ATLANTA, Ga. – Georgia Tech’s Bella D’Amico (volleyball), Dylan Leonard (football) and Camille Trotman (track and field) were recognized for their achievements on the playing surface and in the community on Monday night, being named 2024 Peach of an Athlete Role Models. The distinguished honors are given by the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America.

At the 40th annual banquet held at Truist Park, D’Amico and Leonard were recognized amongst the eight amateur collegiate honorees, while Trotman received the Top Female Athlete Award, the highest honor given.

Each year, the Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America honor student-athletes from the state of Georgia or a college or university in Georgia, who have distinguished themselves by their character, scholastic achievement, academic excellence and community service – characteristics taught every day in the Scouting program. Every year, 10 collegiate student-athletes are recognized as nominees for the award with two receiving the highest honor of Top Female Athlete and Top Male Athlete.

Trotman has been a servant leader on the campus and in the community, while competing on Georgia Tech’s track and field team. The Smyrna, Ga., native has competed in over 30 meets, mainly in high jump, and placed 10th in the 2023 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a personal-best mark. Off the track, Trotman has been heavily involved in the community as a member of the NAACP and Georgia Tech’s Student Government Association. Recently named one of Tech’s recipients of the ACC Postgraduate Scholarships, Trotman plans to pursue law school after graduation.

D’Amico has helped Georgia Tech volleyball to three NCAA Tournament appearances (2020-22) since her arrival on The Flats. A 2023 team captain, D’Amico eclipsed the 1,000 mark for the first time in a single season as Tech’s lead setter in 2022 and earned all-ACC second team honors. A strong student-athlete, D’Amico was a 2022 CSC Academic All-District honoree, as well as earning places on the All-ACC Academic Team and ACC Honor Roll. Off the court, the Yellow Jacket has contributed her time to several initiatives including the Boys and Girls Club of Tampa Bay Committee, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the Warm Westerville Food Shelter.

A native of Milton, Ga., Leonard was selected as one of 20 semifinalists for the 2023 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award in October. Leonard arrived at Georgia Tech as a walk-on in 2019 and earned a scholarship after appearing in all 12 games as a true freshman. One of the team’s unquestioned leaders, Leonard has served as a game captain on multiple occasions. In the classroom, Leonard was a Campbell Trophy semifinalist, a member of the National Football Foundation Hampshire Society, an ACC all-academic team selection and a four-time ACC academic honor roll member. In the community, Leonard has been involved in numerous community service efforts, including visiting patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

For more information on the Peach of an Athlete Role Model Banquet, please click here.

About Peach of an Athlete Award

For over 30 years, the Peach of an Athlete Awards Banquet honors athletes and community leaders that hold the same values as Scouting and benefits the programs of Atlanta Area Council and Boy Scouts of America. The Scouting organization takes great pride in recognizing those who serve as good “Role Models for Youth.”