Jackets Head to Charlotte for ACC Tournament

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (31-21, 15-15 ACC) vs. No. 10 FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (39-13, 17-12 ACC) vs. No. 16 VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (40-14, 18-12 ACC) May 21-22, 2024 • 3 PM, 11 AM Charlotte, N.C. (Truist Field)

TOP STORYLINES



• Georgia Tech baseball enters postseason mode when it travels to Charlotte, N.C. to play Florida State and Virginia in Pool D on May 21-22 at Truist Field.

• Tech is coming off a thrilling 11-10 win over No. 10 Florida State on the road, taking just one game of the series.

• Tech’s trip to FSU marked the fourth Top-15 RPI/Top-10 KPI road trip the Jackets have taken in ACC play, more than any other team in the conference.

• Despite dropping its final series, Tech finished the year with six ACC series victories, more than any ACC team except division champs Clemson (8) and North Carolina (7).

• Including its neighbors, only Kentucky, Tennessee (8), Texas A&M and Arkansas (7) had more in the SEC as well.

• Tech currently holds 14 wins against Quad 1 and 2 teams to rank Top 25 in the country, as well as holds the No. 29 strength of schedule overall as well.

• Freshman phenom Drew Burress continued his terrific season, garnering ACC Freshman of the Year honors after hitting a team-best .379 average, .803 slugging and .508 on-base percentage with 75 hits, 22 homers and 62 RBI.

• Burress is the sixth Yellow Jacket to win the award, joining Matt Wieters (’05), Micah Owings (’03), Mark Teixeira (’99), Nomar Garciaparra (’92) and Jason Varitek (’91).

• Also garnering All-ACC honors was shortstop Payton Green and catcher Matthew Ellis, who were both named second team.

• The Jackets have continued their hot streak at the plate, hitting .313 and reaching base at a .428 clip.

• Tech played both its pool opponents in the regular season, taking 2-of-3 from Virginia in Charlottesville, while taking the series finale at FSU.