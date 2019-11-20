Jackets Handle Panthers, 69-28

THE FLATS – Behind a career-high 21 points from Jasmine Carson, Georgia Tech women’s basketball dominated Georgia State Wednesday night, 69-28, in McCamish Pavilion. Lorela Cubaj finished with a double-double as Tech improved to 4-0 on the season with the win.

How It Happened

Georgia Tech held the Panthers to a 10.3 percent (3-29) shooting clip in the first half, gaining control of the game right out of the gate. The Yellow Jackets capitalized on a shooting drought by the Panthers in the first quarter, breaking open a double-digit lead with an 11-0 run to open the game. Tech would lead by as many as 15 points in the first quarter as Jasmine Carson sank her first of four three-pointers in the half at the 1:57 mark for a 16-1 Jacket lead. Tech would extend its lead to 27 points in the second quarter as Carson connected on a trio of three-pointers in the frame. The Panthers hit their only two field goals in the stanza to close the period with Tech leading, 34-11, at halftime.

The Jackets built a 30-point lead in the third quarter and maintained the advantage through the final buzzer. For the game, Tech shot 47.5 percent (28-59) from the field, while holding Georgia State to a dismal 16.7 percent (9-54) efficiency.

Carson posted another career-night, leading all scorers with a personal-best 21 points. The sophomore from Memphis, Tenn., went 4-for-6 from three-point range and finished 8-of-11 from the field, while recording three steals and an assist. Cubaj finished the game with her first double-double of the season, and fifth of her career, with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Tech won the battle on the glass, 50-28, and dished out 21 assists on 28 made field goals.

“One of our goals tonight, and a primary goal, was to come out in the first half and play better than we have this year, and we did,” commented head coach Nell Fortner. “We had not won a first quarter in our previous three games. One of our primary goals was to win the first quarter, and we did. I thought we did some good things.

“Jasmine Carson is shooting the ball really well,” said Fortner. “This is her second game in a row that she has come off the bench and played like a house on fire. She is shooting the ball really well and doing some things offensively that are extremely nice.”

Next Up

The Yellow Jackets head to the Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas next week. Tech opens on Nov. 28 facing Seton Hall at 5:15 p.m. EST.

