Jackets Grab Five Singles wins on First Day of SIC

ATHENS, Ga. – Five Yellow Jacket singles victories highlighted a strong first day at the Southern Intercollegiate Championships on Friday. Freshmen Andres Martin, Marcus McDaniel and Keshav Chopra, along with senior Chris Yun and sophomore Pablo Schelcher, all won their first-round singles matches.

Martin got off to a strong start in singles play, topping Georgia’s Robert Loeb, 6-3, 6-2. McDaniel won in straight sets as well, defeating Cleeve Harper of Texas, 6-3, 6-4, while Chopra outlasted Miami’s Benjamin Hannestad, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Yun and Schelcher took down a couple of ACC foes, with Yun downing Miami’s Stephen Madonia, 6-4, 6-4, and Schelcher beating Clemson’s Matteo Vialmin, 6-1, 7-5.

Junior Brandon Freestone fell to Henry von der Schulenburg of Harvard, 3-6, 1-6. And redshirt sophomore Zummy Bauer came up short in a tough battle with Clemson’s Gabriel Diaz Freire, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6.

Schelcher and Yun won their round of 32 doubles match, defeating Rrezart Cungu/Yuval Solomon of Wake Forest 7-6(4), before falling in the round of 16 to Samuel Dromsky (UGA)/Mikhail Sokolovskiy (UCF), 5-7.

McDaniel and Bauer lost their first round match up with Georgia’s Erik Grevelius/Mateo Reyes, 4-6, but bounced back to defeat Lucas Horve/Alex Bancila of Illinois, 6-3, in the consolation bracket.

Martin and Chopra got a bye in the consolation bracket after losing to Georgia’s Philip Henning/Blake Croyder, 6-7, in the round of 32.

Play resumes at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Full Results

Doubles

Round of 32

Pablo Schelcher/Chris Yun (GT) def. Rrezart Cungu/Yuval Solomon (WF) 7-6(4)

Philip Henning/Blake Croyder (UGA) def. Andres Martin/Keshav Chopra (GT) 7-6

Erik Grevelius/Mateo Reyes (UGA) def. Marcus McDaniel/Zummy Bauer (GT) 6-4

Round of 16

Samuel Dromsky (UGA)/Mikhail Sokolovskiy (UCF) def. Pablo Schelcher/Chris Yun (GT) 7-5

Consolation Draw

Marcus McDaniel/Zummy Bauer (GT) def. Lucas Horve/Alex Bancila (Illinois) 6-3

Singles

Round of 64

Andres Martin (GT) def. Robert Loeb (UGA) 6-3, 6-2

Marcus McDaniel (GT) def. Cleeve Harper (Texas) 6-3, 6-4

Henry von der Schulenburg (Harvard) def. Brandon Freestone (GT) 6-3, 6-1

Keshav Chopra (GT) def. Benjamin Hannestad (Miami) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Gabriel Diaz Freire (Clemson) def. Zummy Bauer (GT) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Chris Yun (GT) def. Stephen Madonia (Miami) 6-4, 6-4

Pablo Schelcher (GT) def. Matteo Vialmin (Clemson) 6-1, 7-5

