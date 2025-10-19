Jackets Finish North Carolina Trip in Sweeping Fashion

RALEIGH, N.C. – Georgia Tech volleyball (9-8, 4-4 ACC) capped their time in North Carolina with a quick 3-0 finish against NC State (10-8, 3-5 ACC). Sunday’s sweep featured double-digit kill performances from four Jackets, highlighted by Anna Fiedorowicz who recorded her second career double-double.

SET BY SET

Set 1 (GT 25 – NCST 18)

Tech saw a quieter offense in set one but still recorded more kills (14-9), more assists (14-7), and more blocks (12-8) while holding NC State to a .020 attack percentage through set one. The Jackets quickly jumped out with a five-point lead (6-1) and was able to keep the Wolfpack no-less than a five-point distance through to the 25-18 set one win. Pierce led the group offensively with five kills on seven swings with Despaigne (4) and Mambu (4) adding support. Of Tech’s 14 set one assists, Soares was responsible for 12 with Velez and Fiedorowicz picking up the remaining assists. Defensively, Velez notched 10 digs alone in set one while Pierce recorded five block assists to open the match.

Set 2 (GT 25 – NCST 19)

Set two saw Tech’s best attack percentage (.517) as well as an improved attack percentage for the hosting Wolfpack as well (.172). The second set began with Tech holding a 4-3 lead before a five-point run gave the Jackets more room from the Pack. NC State was able to bring the set within four points (14-10), but Tech’s offense was too much to handle and ultimately resulted in another set win for the Jackets. Mambu paced Tech’s offense through set two as her .625 attack percentage was good for five kills. Despaigne stacked another four kills in set two and was joined in her efforts by Fiedorowicz who also notched four kills. Soares chipped in 16 assists while Velez recorded a team high five digs. Pierce and Mambu worked together at the net to recorded three block assists respectively.

Set 3 (GT 25 – NCST 17)

Set three began with both teams trading points until Tech went on to outscore NC State, 6-1, to take control in set three (15-9). From there, the Jackets held the Wolfpack at least four points away through to the 25-17 win. Fiedorowicz came alive in set three, boasting a .700 attack percentage and recording eight of Tech’s 19 set three kills. Despaigne, Mambu, and Bianca Garibaldi recorded three kills respectively in the final set while Pierce finished the match with two final kills. Soares capped her day with 16 assists and a .615 assist percentage. Fiedorowicz and Velez collectively led the team in digs with six apiece.

UP NEXT

The Yellow Jackets return to The Flats to host the Cal Golden Bears on Friday at 7 p.m. before welcoming No. 5 Stanford Sunday at 12 p.m.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.