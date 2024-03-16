Jackets Find Success in Outdoor Season Opener (Copy)

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field teams began their outdoor season with impressive performances at the Yellow Jacket Invitational.

Lydia Troupe and Jameson Miller recorded best performances for Tech. Troupe competed in the 400 hurdles event, finishing first with a time of 59.25. Miller competed in the 400-meter dash, also finishing first, with a time of 47.27.

The Jackets began the day with the women’s 5000-meter event, Katie Hamfeldt finished fourth with a time of 17:33.73. Erin Fegans also competed in the 5000m race, placing seventh with a time of 17:41.50.

In the women’s 1500 meter event, the Jackets shined, with five athletes finishing in top 10 spots. Helena Lindsay crossed first for Tech, with a second-place time of 4:27.97, followed by Mary Brady in third (4:30.44). Kate Jortberg finished with a sixth-place time of 4:33.58, followed by Kayla Rose, who finished with a time of 4:34.27. Grace Driskill finished 10th with a time of 4:34.27.

Freshman Jade Ofotan graced Griffin Track with a dominating second place performance in the women’s 100-meter dash. Ofotan finished the event with a time of 11.75. On the men’s side, Eric Singleton Jr finished fifth with a time of 10.53.

Tech continued to see success in the women’s 200- meter dash. Anna Witherspoon placed second for the women with a time of 24.51 and Christina Joseph finished fourth with a time of24.62.

Witherspoon also competed in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing fourth with a time of 13.82.

Ameia Wilson shined for the Jackets in the women’s long jump, finishing with a second-place mark of 6.10 (20-0 ¼). Jill Catton finished fourth with a mark of 5.89 (19-4). Kesley Chambers also competed today, finishing seventh with a mark of 5.68 (18-7 ¾). On the men’s side, Miguel Aronategui finished seventh with a mark of 6.62 (21-8 ¾) and Cameron O’Neal finished behind Aronategui with a mark of 6.61 (21-8 ¼).

In the women’s high jump, Carla du Plessis and Camille Trotman both finished with top five performances. Plessis finished with a third-place mark of 1.71 (5-7 ¼ ) and Trotman finished fourth with a mark of 1.66 (5-5 ¼).

John Watkins placed third in the men’s triple jump, finishing with a mark of 15.33m.

The 4×100 women’s relay team comprised of Joseph, Ofotan, Witherspoon, and Tacari Demery finished the day with a first-place performance time of 45.29.

Tech earned top five finishes in both the women’s and men’s 4x400m relays. The women’s team comprised of Troupe, Ofotan, Catton and Amanda Ehrenhalt took home fourth with a time of 3:55.15. Miller, Sidney McReynolds, Caden Terrell and Winston DeCuir III ran a second-place time of 3:12.11 in the men’s event.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will be back in action on Thursday, Mar. 21, as they will compete in the Florida State Relays.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

