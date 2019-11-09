Hard-Fought Defeat for Jackets at Virginia

Final Stats (.html) | Final Stats (.pdf) | Postgame Notes | Geoff Collins Postgame Quotes (.pdf) Multimedia | Photo Gallery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Georgia Tech pushed Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division leader Virginia to the brink but dropped a hard-fought 33-28 decision to the Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium.

Thanks to two touchdown passes and a scoring run by quarterback James Graham, Georgia Tech led 7-0, 14-7 and 21-17 in a back-and-forth first half. Virginia pulled ahead 33-21 early in the fourth quarter but the Yellow Jackets pulled within 33-28 on an 8-yard touchdown run by Jordan Mason with 5:30 to go in the ballgame. However, UVA was able to run out the clock to hold on for the five-point win, its smallest margin of victory in five games this season at home, where the Cavaliers are 5-0.

Graham had a career day for the Yellow Jackets, completing 15-of-22 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns (a 59-yarder to true freshman Ahmarean Brown and a 25-yarder to sophomore Malachi Carter). The 229 passing yards were a career high for the redshirt freshman, while his 15 completions and two touchdown passes matched career bests.

Mason added 94 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Junior linebacker David Curry and sophomore defensive back Juanyeh Thomas led an undermanned Georgia Tech defense with nine tackles apiece. The Yellow Jackets were playing without four defensive student-athletes that have started multiple games this season — junior defensive lineman Antwan Owens, junior defensive lineman Chris Martin, sophomore defensive back Kaleb Oliver and junior linebacker Bruce Jordan-Swilling.

Georgia Tech returns home for its final three games of the season, beginning with next Saturday’s ACC Coastal showdown versus Virginia Tech. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium (tickets).