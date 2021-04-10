Jackets Falter Against Cardinals

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball fell to Louisville, 10-2, on Saturday at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets slapped a pair of homeruns courtesy of senior utility player Breanna Roper and junior infielder Bailee Zeitler, but failed to contain the Cardinal bats.

Louisville (15-16) got going in its first opportunity at the plate, taking a 1-0 lead with an RBI single. Georgia Tech (11-20) responded to follow, knotting things up in the bottom half with one swing of the bat from the leadoff spot as Roper blasted an opposite field solo shot. The Cardinals came back firing in the second, taking back the lead on another RBI single. Louisville continued to do incremental damage in the top of the third, knocking a two-run homerun to inch further ahead, 4-1. The Cardinals tacked on more runs in the fourth and fifth, driving in one score on an infield single before tallying three more runs on an RBI single and RBI double in the fifth to move further ahead, 8-1. Two more RBI singles for Louisville pushed the Cardinals to double digits in the sixth, and despite Zeitler’s solo bomb in the bottom of the frame, Louisville came away with the 10-2 win in six innings.

Game Notes

Roper’s leadoff homerun marked her sixth dinger of the year.

Zeitler picked up her second homerun of the season with her longball.

Up Next

Georgia Tech and Louisville are slated to wrap up the series with the finale on Sunday at noon. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

