Jackets Fall to Notre Dame, 78-74

THE FLATS — Michael Devoe scored 22 points and came up one rebound shy of a double-double, but Georgia Tech men’s basketball came up short down the stretch against Notre Dame, falling 78-74 on Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (8-9, 3-4 ACC) shot 50 percent on the night, including 66.7 percent in the second half, but the Fighting Irish (11-6, 2-4 ACC) developed a small lead late thanks to second-chance points and a dagger three-pointer from T.J. Gibbs with 1:04 left on the clock. Tech hit 15 of its last 19 shots from the floor in the game, but Notre Dame knocked down 13 of its last 16.

It was the sixth 20-point game of the season for Devoe, who matched his career best with nine rebounds and hit 9-of-15 shots from the floor. Also scoring in double digits was Moses Wright (16) and James Banks III (10).

Leading the way for Notre Dame was Prentiss Hubb, who scored with 25 points. Gibbs (17), Dane Goodwin (15) and John Mooney (10) also reached double-digit scoring marks on the night, while Mooney also finished with 13 boards.

Georgia Tech will conclude its short two-game homestand on Saturday, Jan. 18 when it hosts Virginia at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network.