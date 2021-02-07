Jackets Fall to No. 21 South Carolina, 4-1

Box Score

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis was defeated by No. 21 South Carolina, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

Tech was unable to clinch the doubles point, as No. 31 Marcus McDaniel/Pablo Schelcher lost to No. 44 Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson, 6-2, and No. 41 Keshav Chopra/Andres Martin fell, 6-1, to Jake Beasley/Toby Samuel.

In singles play, McDaniel beat No. 81 Raphael Lambling, 6-4, 6-0, on court two collecting Tech’s lone point on the day.

Pablo Schelcher and Chen Dong both went unfinished on courts five and six, respectively.

The Yellow Jackets will be back on the court on Friday, Feb. 12, when Tech plays host to Georgia State. The match is slotted to begin at 5 p.m. (EST).

Singles competition

#32 Daniel Rodrigues (USC) def. #59 Andres Martin (M-GT) 6-1, 6-1 Marcus McDaniel (M-GT) def. #81 Raphael Lambling (USC) 6-4, 6-0 #118 Connor Thomson (USC) def. Keshav Chopra (M-GT) 6-3, 6-3 Toby Samuel (USC) def. Brandon McKinney (M-GT) 6-4, 6-0 Pablo Schelcher (M-GT) vs. Phillip Jordan (USC) 3-6. 5-3, unfinished Chen Dong (M-GT) vs. Jake Beasley (USC) 6-4, 4-5, unfinished

Doubles competition

#44 Daniel Rodrigues/Connor Thomson (USC) def. #31 Pablo Schelcher/Marcus McDaniel (M-GT) 6-2 Jake Beasley/Toby Samuel (USC) def. #41 Andres Martin/Keshav Chopra (M-GT) 6-1 Phillip Jordan/Raphael Lambling (UGA) vs. Zummy Bauer/Brandon McKinney (M-GT) 5-2, unfinished

MATCH NOTES

Georgia Tech: 3-2 (0-0 ACC)

South Carolina: 4-2 (0-0 SEC)

Played outdoors; T-1:58, A-35

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

