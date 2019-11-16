Virginia Tech Tops Jackets

Final Stats (.html) | Final Stats (.pdf) | Postgame Notes | Postgame Quotes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery
THE FLATS — Georgia Tech opened a season-ending three-game homestand with a 45-0 loss to red-hot Virginia Tech on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Decimated by injuries, both sustained prior to the game and in-game, Georgia Tech could not keep up with Virginia Tech, which won for the fifth time in six games (the Hokies’ only loss during that stretch being a one-point defeat at Notre Dame on Nov. 2) and pulled within a half-game of Virginia for first place in the ACC Coastal Division.
Even before kickoff, Georgia Tech, already one of the nation’s least experienced teams with only eight active seniors on its roster, was down 13 players that have appeared on its “Above The Line” chart over the course of the season. The injuries were particularly impactful on the defensive line, where the Yellow Jackets were without three starters and a total of four major contributors.
Virginia Tech took advantage, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who threw for 159 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing).
Georgia Tech’s freshman quarterback tandem of James Graham and Jordan Yates combined to throw for 81 yards. Defensively, junior linebacker David Curry led the Jackets with a game-high-tying seven tackles. Jordan Domineck and Curtis Ryans, both first-time starters at defensive end, had five and four tackles, respectively.
The Yellow Jackets have a quick turnaround to their final ACC game of the season, a Thursday night matchup versus NC State. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Thursday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.
Postgame Notes
Team
- Five Georgia Tech players – Sr. FLEX Nathan Cottrell, Fr. TE Dylan Deveney, r-Fr. WR Peje’ Harris and r-Fr. DEs Jordan Domineck and Curtis Ryans – made their first starts of the season. Georgia Tech now has started 44 different players this season, which is second-most among all Power Five conference teams in 2019 (NC State – 45).
- For the second-straight game, Georgia Tech was without 13 players that have been listed on its Above The Line chart this season. Of the 13 contributors that were unavailable on Saturday, six were linemen, including four defensive linemen (Fr. Chico Bennett Jr., r-So. Kelton Dawson, r-Jr. Chris Martin and Jr. Antwan Owens), who have combined to make 20 starts this season.
- The game was the first of three-straight home contests to close the season for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets turn around to host NC State in five days (Thursday, Nov. 21) before closing the season vs. Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Individual Notes
- Four Georgia Tech players – Fr. TE Dylan Deveney, r-Fr. WR Peje’ Harris and r-Fr. DEs Jordan Domineck and Curtis Ryans – all made their first-career starts.
- Ryans set a career high with 4 tackles (prev.: 1 vs. North Carolina, Oct. 5; at Duke, Oct. 12).
- Deveney set career highs with 2 receptions (prev. 1, four times) and 14 receiving yards (prev.: 13 at Virginia, Nov. 9).
- Georgia Tech Fr. QB Jordan Yates saw the first extensive action of his career (his only previous action came on a two-point conversion attempt at Duke, Oct. 12). Yates entered the game at the beginning of the Yellow Jackets’ second possession of the second half and quarterbacked the Jackets’ final 3 drives. He completed 4-of-11 passes for 38 yards.
- Georgia Tech Fr. RB Jamious Griffin matched a career high with 21 rushing yards (prev.: 21 at Miami, Oct. 19).
Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins Postgame Press Conference (Video)
Georgia Tech Student-Athletes Postgame Press Conference (Video)
Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins Postgame Press Conference (Audio)