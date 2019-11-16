Virginia Tech Tops Jackets

Final Stats (.html) | Final Stats (.pdf) | Postgame Notes | Postgame Quotes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech opened a season-ending three-game homestand with a 45-0 loss to red-hot Virginia Tech on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Decimated by injuries, both sustained prior to the game and in-game, Georgia Tech could not keep up with Virginia Tech, which won for the fifth time in six games (the Hokies’ only loss during that stretch being a one-point defeat at Notre Dame on Nov. 2) and pulled within a half-game of Virginia for first place in the ACC Coastal Division.

Even before kickoff, Georgia Tech, already one of the nation’s least experienced teams with only eight active seniors on its roster, was down 13 players that have appeared on its “Above The Line” chart over the course of the season. The injuries were particularly impactful on the defensive line, where the Yellow Jackets were without three starters and a total of four major contributors.

Virginia Tech took advantage, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, who threw for 159 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing).

Georgia Tech’s freshman quarterback tandem of James Graham and Jordan Yates combined to throw for 81 yards. Defensively, junior linebacker David Curry led the Jackets with a game-high-tying seven tackles. Jordan Domineck and Curtis Ryans, both first-time starters at defensive end, had five and four tackles, respectively.

The Yellow Jackets have a quick turnaround to their final ACC game of the season, a Thursday night matchup versus NC State. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Thursday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The contest will be televised nationally on ESPN.