Jackets Fall to Gamecocks in Heavyweight Battle

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Georgia Tech baseball and South Carolina’s fall exhibition lived up to expectations when the pitchers dueled and late-inning heroics gave both teams momentum swings, but Tech ultimately fell 10-6 on Sunday afternoon at Founders Park.

The Yellow Jackets put together nine hits and used 11 pitchers overall in the predetermined 12-inning game, while the Gamecocks had 10 hits and also used 11 pitchers. Tech’s pitching corp. combined for seven shutout innings, including five no-hit innings.

Tech jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks two freshmen, Drew Compton and Andrew Jenkins, before South Carolina came back in the third and fourth inning to take the lead 3-2 before both teams’ pitching prowess went on display. After four combined shutout innings for both teams, the Jackets rallied in the ninth for three runs.

In the ninth, freshman Jadyn Jackson lasered one back to the pitcher with the bases loaded to score one before sophomore Charlie Benson singled to right field on the next at-bat to score two. The Gamecocks retook the lead in the bottom-half of the inning off of a three-run homer by Clarke and never looked back.

The final score for Tech came on a no-doubt bomb over the right-field fence by Paxton Rigby in the top of the 10th.

Overall, Compton and Jenkins led Tech with two hits apiece, while Michael Guldberg, Austin Wilhite, Benson, Rigby and Jackson produced one hit each.

On the mound, redshirt-senior RHP Jonathan Hughes got the start and struck out one in his scoreless frame. Cort Roedig, Zach Maxwell, Andy Archer, Dalton Smith, Josiah Sigel and Jackson Arnold also worked shutout innings on the day with Maxwell leading all with four punchouts over 1.1 innings.

The Yellow Jackets will return to Russ Chandler to conclude their fall schedule with its second exhibition. They will face Samford on Saturday, Oct. 26 with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

