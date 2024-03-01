Jackets Fall to #48 North Carolina

THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team (9-3, 0-1 ACC) started the weekend with a close matchup against No. 48 UNC. UNC escaped with a 4-3 victory over the Jackets.

The Jackets were unlucky in doubles play, losing two straight matches and granting the Tar Heels with the doubles point.

Tech nearly made up for its losses in doubles with the performances in singles play. The highlight of singles play was an impressive upset from Rohan Sachdev. On No.6, Sachdev upset No. 84 Will Peters 6-3,7-6(7). This is Sachdev’s first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

Another big singles win came from No. 22 Andres Martin who defeated his opponent 6-4,6-3 at No.1. The final singles victory of the day came from Keshav Chopra. He battled No. 99 Benjamin Kittay in two sets that went into a second set tiebreak. Chopra came out victorious with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) win.

Singles

#22 Andres Martin (GT) def. #67 Will Jansen (NC) 6-4, 6-3

Keshav Chopra (GT) def. #99 Benjamin Kittay (NC) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

#110 Phillip Jordan (NC) def. #102 Marcus McDaniel (GT) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1

#65 Karl Poling (NC) def. Richard Biagiotti (GT) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-0)

Patrick Schoen (NC) def. Krish Arora (GT) 6-4, 6-2

Rohan Sachdev (GT) def. #84 Will Peters (NC) 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

Doubles

Benjamin Kittay/Phillip Jordan (NC) vs. #32 Marcus McDaniel/Keshav Chopra (GT) 5-4, unfinished

Will Jansen/Karl Poling (NC) def. Richard Biagiotti/Krish Arora (GT) 6-3

Patrick Schoen/Peter Murphy (NC) def. Owen DeMuth/Andres Martin (GT) 6-2

UP NEXT:

Tech is back in action as they travel to #11 Duke for an 11 a.m. match on Sunday, Mar.3.

